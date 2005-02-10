Hatch Awarded N.Y.P.D. Glove Bid

For Immediate Release

Oxnard, California, April 10, 2003 - After much evaluation and consideration, The New York Police Department has awarded Hatch Corporation a two-year contract with the potential to provide as many as 10,000 pairs of FM2100 Spectra® lined cut-resistant gloves. Two other glove manufacturers participated in the bid process.

Quality materials, construction and superior design, not price, put the FM2100, a glove that was designed specifically for the N.Y.P.D., ahead of the pack. “When it comes to critical pieces of police equipment such as protective gear, quality should always be a priority over price. Flagship departments, such as New York, want the best; they can’t afford to be let down by low quality imitations, stated Mike McCarey, V.P. of Sales and Marketing for Hatch.

The success of the FM2100 with the N.Y.P.D. will serve to reinforce Hatch’s reputation for quality and commitment to the Law Enforcement community.

ABOUT HATCH CORPORATION:

Hatch Corporation is a 32 year old, privately held company in Oxnard California. Selling its products internationally, Hatch is the leading manufacturer of high quality gloves, riot gear and advanced tactical eyewear with approximately 70% market share in the Law Enforcement glove category.

For more information, phone Hatch at 800-767-1343, request by e-mail at info@hatch-corp.com or log onto www.hatch-corp.com.

Erik Rockel

Marketing Coordinator

erik@hatch-corp.com