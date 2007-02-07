Hatch Innovates Headwear For Comfort And Protection With Their New ArmorCool™ Brand

TEMECULA, Calif. - Hatch unveils their all-new ArmorCool™ brand of headgear with the Hatch NDR100/150 Adjustable Head Wrap model and the NSK100/150 Head Wrap in a skull cap design. Providing heat and flash protection, these models are constructed entirely of 7 ounce 100% NOMEX® material and NOMEX® thread so that they will not support flame or decompose up to 800°F (427°C). Further, with wicking properties of the NOMEX® in these unique designs also help keep the head cool and comfortable under a helmet or other protective head gear.

The NDR model features a tie in the back for adjustability and the NSK skull cap model is constructed with a wide band around it for a snug fit. Both ArmorCool™ Head Wrap models are available in one size and are offered in black (NDR100, NSK100) and OD (NDR150, NDR150). MSRP on all models is $25.00 and they will be available mid January 2006.