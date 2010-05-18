Introducing ‘The Ultimate Guide to Tactical Pants’

TacticalPants.com Launches the World’s First Complete Tactical Pants Guide

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.- TacticalPants.com, the leading online destination for tactical pants, has released the most comprehensive guide ever created about tactical pants.

The Ultimate Guide to Tactical Pants brings together more than 30 styles of tactical pants—a list that is growing every day. The sprawling analysis investigates the nuances of multi-pocket cargo pants, laying out all the chief players in an easy-to-navigate, single-page document. Moreover, it identifies key similarities and differences between the various pant brands on the market today.

“We created this guide to give back to the law enforcement community, which comprises the majority of our customer base,” said Chad Weinman, CEO of Cat5 Commerce, owner of TacticalPants.com. “We have created an invaluable resource that does not exist anywhere else on the web.”

Months of research went into perfecting the thorough report, which included conducting in-depth interviews with top tactical pants designers across the country. Inside the guide, a chart outlines 13 unique features of eight original tactical pants. Each manufacturer’s history and development is detailed as well as specific measurements on each pant.

“We plan on updating and expanding the guide frequently so that it remains relevant,” Weinman said. “We want to arm our customers with the necessary tools to find that perfect pair of pants based on their individual needs.”

Launched last November, TacticalPants.com has quickly become a market leader that has already sold over 33,000 pairs of tactical pants in 2010. A fully authorized dealer of Atlanco, Blackhawk, EOTAC, Propper and Woolrich, the retailer recently added Fechheimer and Kitanica further expanding its selection.

“Since going live, TacticalPants.com immediately resonated with our sizable law enforcement customer base,” Weinman added. “We’ve really caught lightning in a bottle with this store, and it’s been a tremendous success.”

About Cat5 Commerce

Founded in 2004, Cat5 Commerce develops and operates niche online retail destinations, including GunHolsters.com, TacticalPants.com and MilitaryBoots.com. With dedicated customer service and sophisticated search marketing strategies, Cat5’s core values create extraordinary web-based shopping experiences.