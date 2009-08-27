Lion’s MIGZ3 CBRN Suit Tested, Recommended by National Tactical Officers Association

DAYTON, OHIO – Lion Apparel’s MIGZ3, a two-piece CBRN ensemble specifically designed for crowd and perimeter control and chem-bio incident response, has been tested and recommended by members of the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA). The NTOA is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement training, information and networking for first responders.

The MIGZ3 is certified to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1994 Class 3, 2007 edition. Utilizing the latest in lightweight, selectively permeable GORE® CHEMPAK® fabrics, the MIGZ3 yields ultimate comfort while still protecting against the world’s worst threats. NTOA reviewers awarded the MIGZ3 a score of 4.04 out of 5. The suit was judged using the following criteria: design, performance, ease of use, size, quality, durability, storage, versatility, convenience, application, comfort, accuracy and cleaning and maintenance.

The NTOA provided the following tester comments from their reviews of Lion’s MIGZ3: “I tested this ensemble on basic household agents, pepper spray, mace, CS, and OC Gasses. I have to admit that this suit held up very well. I provided my own gas mask for these tests, and did not experience any burning sensation at all over my body.

“This suit is relatively easy to put on, and is much more comfortable to be in for an extended period of time compared to the NBC suits from the military.”

– Tested by a police officer from Ohio

“I tested the Lion protective outer garment in a variety of chemical irritant environments, with absolutely no penetration of the chemical agent(s) whatsoever. It was tested in a total emersion cloud of OC, with negative results, followed by a cloud of CS chemical irritant and lastly a combination of OC and CS gas. All proved ineffective against the wonderful garment.”

– Tested by a police officer from California

This NTOA review will soon be published in its The Tactical Edge journal and on the online database at http://www.ntoa.org/mtp/public/.

For more about Lion’s chem-bio line of products, visit http://www.lionapparel.com/cbrn.shtml.

Lion Apparel Inc. is a 111-year-old, family owned global company based in Dayton, Ohio, USA. Through offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Australia and Spain, Lion serves the uniform and personal protective equipment (PPE) and logistics requirements of police and fire departments, civilian government agencies, emergency services, and military organizations around the world. Each and every day, Lion fulfills the personal safety, readiness and identity needs of its customers around the world.