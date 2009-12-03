MilitaryBoots.com Launches Free Military Boots for Life Contest

Chesterfield, MO (PR.com) - MilitaryBoots.com unveiled its Military Boots For Life Contest last month. The contest gives boot lovers in the United States and Canada a chance to win a lifetime supply of Converse military boots. Their website states:

Your boots have endured everything you’ve thrown at them. Drilling. Marching. Combat. Miles upon miles through never-ending plains, scorching deserts, and urban jungles. Whatever your boots’ story may be, we want to see ‘em.

“We thought this would be a great way to reward someone who really enjoys wearing military boots,” Chad Weinman, President of Cat5 Commerce, which owns MilitaryBoots.com, stated in a press release last month. “If you really do wear your boots that much, you deserve military boots for life.”

The online store is still seeking people who adore (and wear) military boots on a regular basis. The person who submits the best photos of the most weathered boots will win a lifetime supply.

“We’re thrilled to dig through these entries to see what sorts of boots people are still wearing,” Mr. Weinman added. “We’ll be posting pictures of the top 10 on our website.”

MilitaryBoots.com plans on announcing the winner on February 5, 2010. That person will receive one pair of Converse military boots for the next 20 years, and boots will be featured on MilitaryBoots.com.

For more information, you can visit the military boots contest page on their website, or simply e-mail your name, contact information, photos and story to contest@militaryboots.com. All entries must be received by midnight CST on January 31, 2010.

About MilitaryBoots.com

MilitaryBoots.com is an Internet retailer based in St. Louis, Missouri. As the leader in military boots, they offer such brands as Danner, Converse, Belleville, Magnum and Rocky Boots. MilitaryBoots.com proudly supports men and women in service to their communities and country with uncompromised customer service. Learn more at http://www.militaryboots.com.