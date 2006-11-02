Milliken and Fechheimer Introduce New Line of Performance Public Safety Uniforms

New IntelliDry stain-resistant, stretch uniforms feature StainSmart3 technology providing lasting comfort with superior moisture management

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina - Thanks to an enhanced line of uniforms from The Fechheimer Brothers Company, featuring new performance fabrics from Milliken and Company®, public safety officers everywhere will be more comfortable during their long shifts. Fechheimer and Milliken today announced the introduction of IntelliDry™, a line of natural stretch poly/cotton blend uniforms featuring StainSmart®3, a new triple-action nano-technology that combines the benefits of stain repel, stain release and moisture wicking.. The uniforms also feature Milliken’s ColorSmart™ deep dye process, which significantly extends the colorfastness and longevity of the uniform.

Shirts and trousers featuring IntelliDry will be available nationwide from Fechheimer dealers and distributors, under Fechheimer’s well-known Flying Cross brand. Garments with IntelliDry deliver superior performance and comfort without compromising the look, feel or durability of the fabric, keeping the wearer looking and feeling good all day.

Uniforms with IntelliDry are made with natural stretch, for ease of movement and all day comfort for the active officer. They are deep-dyed, for improved fade resistance. IntelliDry also features the latest evolution in stain protection - Milliken’s StainSmart 3, a patent-pending triple-action nano-technology process. The outside of the uniform repels liquid-based spills, preventing most stains. The inside of the uniform wicks perspiration away from the body, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable. And the entire fabric releases tough, ground-in stains during normal laundering.

“Uniforms with IntelliDry are a top-of-the-line offering from Fechheimer. These uniforms combine the quality, features and fit that we are known for, along with the most innovative performance fabric technologies available,” said Fred Heldman, vice president of Fechheimer. “The IntelliDry product line is not only durable, but comfortable, and StainSmart 3 provides superior stain protection and comfort for the life of the garment.”

The soft touch, 6.5 ounce poly/cotton blended uniforms are available in several styles and seven colors for both men and women. All trousers feature the Freedom Fit waistband and shirts are tailored to exacting specifications, including Lintrak military creases. Uniforms with IntelliDry are wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable and colorfast, making them easy to care for and looking great wash after wash.

“Fechheimer is known for providing innovative uniforms to its customers and they’ve done it again with IntelliDry. For those in public safety who expect the best, the combination of comfort stretch, improved fade resistance, and the latest in moisture management and stain protection should be a winner,” said Lyn Murajda, division brand manager for Milliken & Company, manufacturer of StainSmart3 fabric. “We are pleased to be a partner with Fechheimer and to help further enhance their Flying Cross by Fechheimer uniform product offering.”

Fechheimer and Milliken will be demonstrating the StainSmart 3 fabric technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, October 15-17. Visit Fechheimer at Booth #1640.

Flying Cross by Fechheimer uniforms are available through a network of dealers and distributors. For more information, visit www.fechheimer.com or call toll-free 1-800-793-5400.

About Fechheimer

Established in 1842, The Fechheimer Brothers Company began a tradition of customer commitment through service, dependability, and unsurpassed quality in design, fabrics, and craftsmanship in uniform manufacturing. Meeting the uniform needs of the Public Safety, Postal, Military, Corrections, and Transportation markets has made Flying Cross by Fechheimer the leading brand of uniforms since their inception and into the 21st century. To learn more about Fechheimer, please visit the Company’s website at www.fechheimer.com.

About Milliken & Company®

Founded in 1865, Milliken & Company is a privately held textile and chemical company that employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide. Milliken operates nearly 50 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and 8 countries. Having over 2000 patents issued or applied for, the company produces over 19,000 high performance products. To learn more about Milliken, please visit the Company’s websites at www.milliken.com and at www.millikenapparel.com.