New Extrication Gloves from Hatch

For Immediate Release - October 10th, 2003



Oxnard, California, October 10th, 2003 - The APEX™ Extrication Glove is Hatch’s latest offering for the Emergency Response market. Careful consideration was put into the design to ensure no gaps in coverage like those found in many other extrication gloves.

KEVLAR®/NOMEX® stitch bond protection runs throughout the entire glove, providing excellent puncture and cut resistance combined with high fire and thermo protective qualities. The fingertips are further reinforced with puncture resistant Toughtek™. Palms constructed of Pittards® PARADOS (Petroleum/Acid Resistant application for Army/Defense/Ordinance/Service gloves) goatskin leather have high resistance to oil, petrol, acids, and water. The bright red Cordura shell with silver reflective strip has polyurethane backing for additional water resistance. A wrist grommet allows easy attachment to belts or gear bags.

