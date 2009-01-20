New Tru-Spec® Tactical Response Combat Shirt Provides Increased Comfort and Safety Under Ballistic Vest

(Marietta, Georgia) The latest addition to Tru-Spec’s dynamic TRU (Tactical Response Uniform) is a unique shirt designed specifically to be worn under tactical vests. The Tactical Response Combat Shirt is based on a current military design that helps reduce the severity of burn injuries while providing a more comfortable uniform top to wear under hot, heavy body armor and protective vests. However, Tru-Spec has gone one step farther by making this comfort and safety both accessible and affordable for small agencies and departments and even for individual police, security and military personnel.

The secret to the Tactical Response Combat Shirt’s protective qualities is that the body of the shirt is made from no drip, no melt Cordura® Brand Baselayer, a 60/40 cotton nylon miracle blend that not only reduced the severity of burn injuries, but also breathes, wicks away moisture and dries quickly. Cordura® Brand Baselayer might look and feel like lightweight t-shirt material, but it’s tough as nails and very protective against low level heat.

The full function uniform sleeves, based on Tru-Spec’s extremely popular TRU (Tactical Response Uniform), are available in two high performance fabric options. The 50/50 Nyco (Nylon Cotton) blend, available in either Army Digital with a Foliage color body or Multicam with a Sand color body, also provide some degree of low level heat and burn protection. Solid Black, Khaki and Olive Drab color options are also available, all with 65/35 polyester cotton rip-stop sleeves which do not provide fire retardant qualities.

The Tru-Spec Tactical Response Shirt includes these special features:

- Mock turtle neck;

- Zippered sleeve storage pockets;

- Anti-abrasion padded elbow patch;

- Gusseted sleeves;

- Hook & loop cuff closures;

- Loop on sleeve pockets for attaching name, rank and flag;

- Glint tape holder for IR tape;

- No shoulder seams to minimize rubbing and chafing.