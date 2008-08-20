Perfection Uniforms Continues Technological Leadership

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1727867&sid=99669&from=45111

Fresh on the heels of being named on of the “Top 50 Most Innovative Apparel Companies” by Apparel Magazine, Perfection Uniforms (www.perfectionuniforms.com) has expanded its signature “EGCtm (Ergonomic Garment Construction)” and X-Factor Fabric Technologiestm to now include specific regional uniforms, including several state specific Sheriff’s programs.

The EGCtm System includes an expandable waistband & hidden gussets in trousers/shorts, as well as hidden gussets in both woven & knit shirts for enhanced movement.

X Factor Technologiestm include unique nano-technologies that impart liquid repellency and/or wickability, depending on need, as well as an enhanced UltraDyetm process that maintains deeper colors, longer.

“Since their development 2 years ago, the EGCm System & X-Factor Technologiestm improvements to image oriented uniform programs have resulted in tremendous growth for the Perfection brand”, according to Steve Gilkeson, Vice President of Marketing & Merchandising .” Our complimentary wear testing has proven to reinforce the value of these improvements in the real world…on the street. And since our improvements normally fit into existing budgets & image guidelines, an efficient transition is easily accomplished. Our new regional/state additions are a perfect example”.

Perfection distributes their coordinated high tech Class A, B & C uniform programs through a select network of full service dealers nationally & in Canada and complete information, including dealers, reps & a demonstrative video, is available at www.perfectionuniforms.com