Perfection Uniforms Goes Green with REPREVE Recycled Fibers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfection Uniforms has chosen REPREVE®, a 100% recycled fiber by Unifi (NYSE:UFI), for a line of eco-responsible uniforms. The announcement was made at this year’s North American Uniform Manufacturers and Dealers (NAUMD) trade show in Las Vegas.

“Quality and integrity are important in introducing a line of environmentally responsible uniforms, which is why we selected REPREVE,” said Steve Gilkeson, Perfection’s vice president. “Manufacturing uniforms made from REPREVE is simply the right thing to do and it encourages the responsible use of public funds in the purchase of agency uniforms; it’s an investment in serving the greater good.”

“We are excited that Perfection Uniforms selected REPREVE for their line of eco-responsible uniforms,” said Roger Berrier, executive vice president for Unifi. “As a company, we strive to provide environmental textile solutions for our customers and we recognize that going green is more than just a lifestyle, it’s now becoming a way of life - from the things we do at home to the clothes that we wear.”

REPREVE, Unifi’s family of 100% recycled fibers, conserves valuable natural resources by offsetting the need to produce virgin synthetic fibers. On average for every pound of REPREVE that is manufactured, the equivalent to 0.5 gallons of gasoline is conserved. By 2010, through the production of REPREVE, Unifi will conserve the equivalent to 10 million gallons of gasoline.

Perfection Uniforms, a manufacturer of police, fire, and EMS uniforms, is known for its innovative product development initiatives which resulted in a designation as one of Apparel magazine’s “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies.” Additionally, Perfection Uniforms has held the Uniform Market’s Univator award for three consecutive years by successfully applying the best that technology has to offer to a number of products in its public service line, including design for its MatrixSeries and StratusSeries uniforms.

Matt Thornton, vice president of New Business Development at SwiftGaley (Perfection’s U.S. mill partner that will produce fabrics made from REPREVE), comments: “Perfection Uniforms has always been an innovator in the market. It is not surprising that they are the first customer to work with us on developing a fabric utilizing recycled polyester. This ‘green’ technology shows a commitment from the leadership of Perfection Uniforms to have a positive impact on the environment.”

ABOUT PERFECTION UNIFORMS

Perfection Uniforms, based in Brentwood, TN, is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada, and our uniforms are represented exclusively by the Unison Marketing Group (www.unisonmarketingusa.com), through a select network of valued, full service dealers. For more information, visit www.perfectionuniforms.com, e-mail customerservice@perfectionuniforms.com, or call 1.800.476.4964.

ABOUT UNIFI

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is a diversified producer and processor of multi-filament polyester and nylon textured yarns and related raw materials. The Company adds value to the supply chain and enhances consumer demand for its products through the development and introduction of branded yarns that provide unique performance, comfort and aesthetic advantages. Key Unifi brands include, but are not limited to: AIO® - all-in-one performance yarns, SORBTEK®, A.M.Y.®, MYNX® UV, REPREVE®, REFLEXX®, MICROVISTA® and SATURA®. Unifi’s yarns and brands are readily found in home furnishings, apparel, legwear, and sewing thread, as well as industrial, automotive, military, and medical applications. For more information about Unifi, visit www.unifi.com, or to learn more about REPREVE®, visit the new website www.repreve.com.