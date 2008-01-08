Quartermaster opens new retail location in Southern California

New store in Santa Ana, Calif. offers personalized customer service for law enforcement and public safety professionals; grand-opening events include drawings for free gear

CERRITOS, Calif. – Jan. 3, 2008 – Quartermaster Inc., a specialized uniform and equipment provider to law enforcement and other public safety professionals, today announced the grand opening of its newest store in Santa Ana, Calif. The new store further expands Quartermaster’s retail footprint in the greater Southern California area and will be the first location to serve customers in Orange County.

“We are expanding in the greater Southern California area to increase our reach to safety professionals, police departments and agencies,” said Sterling Peloso, president and CEO for Quartermaster. “Our new location will continue to deliver Quartermaster’s ongoing mission of providing the ultimate retail experience to our customers through outstanding service and value.”

In addition to retail outlets, Quartermaster’s products are available to law enforcement and public safety officials through catalogs, e-commerce and national direct sales. In the near future, Quartermaster plans to introduce a new Web site and several enhancements to its product line.

The new Santa Ana store is part of Quartermaster’s expansion strategy which targets the doubling of retail locations within the next three to four years.

The Santa Ana locale will carry products by LawPro®, Quartermaster’s proprietary brand, as well as core equipment from leading manufacturers of boots, body armor, gloves and duty gear for public safety professionals. Some of the new in-store offerings featured in the Orange County location include oversized dressing rooms, hardwood floors and an expanded 5.11 Tactical® section, as well as uniform tailoring, embroidery and engraving on-site. In addition, all customers will have access to the company’s in-stock and low-price guarantees.

“At Quartermaster, our goal is to meet the needs of law enforcement and public safety professionals,” said Peloso. “Each of our retail locations has the equipment, processes and knowledgeable people required for us to provide immediate, personalized service for Quartermaster customers.”

Local in-store events for the Southern California grand opening are scheduled for Jan. 12 and 26. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with major brand representatives and will receive free lunch; there also will be hourly raffles and drawings for free gear during the grand-opening events.

Quartermaster originated in Long Beach, Calif. more than 30 years ago. Since then, the company has opened additional retail locations in Las Vegas, Long Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles.

Quartermaster is part of the Parallel Investment Partners portfolio of companies. Dallas-based Parallel is a leading private equity firm investing in privately held, lower middle market growth companies in the United States. Parallel has substantial specialty retail expertise and has invested in more than 20 entrepreneurially led growth companies since its inception in 1999.

About Quartermaster Inc.

Quartermaster provides specialized uniform and tactical equipment to law enforcement and other public safety professionals through its comprehensive catalog, online presence, multiple retail locations and its national direct sales program. Quartermaster has established itself as a leader within its market by offering a complete line of products from leading manufacturers and under its proprietary Law Pro® brand complemented by superior customer service. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Cerritos, Calif. For more information on Quartermaster, please visit www.qmuniforms.com.

Contact

Lacey Hautzinger

Jetstream Public Relations, Inc.

972.788.9456, ext. 304

hautzinger@jetstreampr.com