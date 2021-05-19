Reebok revolutionizes tactical footwear with Nano Tactical Series

Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, is proud to bring Reebok’s revolutionary cross-training Nano platform to the tactical footwear market this May.

Train to the max with this versatile tactical series with the Nano Tactical. With three distinct designs for different tactical environments, the series that has revolutionized cross-training brings its versatility to the military, law enforcement, and security fields. Built on sweat, strength, and solidarity, this trainer will impact your performance.

Lightweight and responsive are the two words most often associated with the Nano platform. Based on the Nano 2.0, this series features a minimal drop outsole for natural foot motion and responsive flexibility. Even though it is extremely flexible, it maintains excellent traction with a slip resistant rubber bottom. Cushioning helps shock and impact with the ever-comfortable MemoryTech Removable Cushion Footbed.

The Nano Tactical comes in three models. There are two black soft-toe options, the RB7100 in an oxford and the RB7120 in a 6” style. The RB7120 is co-branded with the Navy Seal Foundation logo and part of the proceeds from the sale of this model goes to the Navy Seal Foundation, of which Reebok is a strategic partner. Each of these models comes with Duragrip toe abrasion resistance. Finally, the RB7125 is an 8” coyote soft toe ideal for a variety of military environments.

“We are excited to bring an iconic training series like The Nano to the tactical market, where the stakes of performance training are never higher. We are also tremendously proud to partner with the Navy Seal Foundation in honoring those who have sacrificed as well as supporting their families,” states Brent Jennings, VP of Marketing at Warson Brands.

All three models can be purchased from www.reebokwork.com as well as tactical retailers across the nation. For product and lifestyle videos, images, and product information, visit https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/sodfkcat/NanoTactical.