Streicher’s Acquires Arrington’s

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Streicher’s, Inc. , a leading public safety and police equipment distributor, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Arrington Police Distributors, Inc., a well known and respected law enforcement supply company serving the mid-Atlantic region. Streicher’s will wholly own Arrington’s.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and founded in 1953, Streicher’s provides exceptional products and world-class customer service to the public safety industry. In addition to the newly acquired Arrington’s store locations in Greensboro and Charlotte, NC, Streicher’s operates retail locations in Minneapolis, MN and Milwaukee, WI. These retail operations are supported by full, direct market product catalog business, e-commerce websites, and a full complement of nationwide outside sales representatives.

Jeremy Jenniges, President of Streicher’s, commented, “We are extremely excited about the completion of this acquisition. In looking to expand our operations, it was important that any possible acquisition would be one of a business that was highly respected by its customers, vendors, and communities, and Arrington’s is one of those businesses. This acquisition will allow us to provide even greater service levels to our customers nationwide. We’re delighted to welcome their outstanding management team and dedicated employees into the Streicher’s family.”

Norma Arrington, President of Arrington Police Distributors, commented, “We are thrilled to be a part of Streicher’s. From our customers’ point of view, the advantages of the acquisition will be clear and immediate. Better service, competitive prices, faster order fulfillment, and instant access to the information our customers need are just a few of those advantages.” Streicher’s day to day operations in North Carolina will continue to be overseen by Norma Arrington. Regular customers can expect to see many of the familiar faces from Arrington Police Distributors.

About Streicher’s, Inc.

Founded in Milwaukee in 1953 as Don Streicher’s Guns, Streicher’s headquarters was moved to Minneapolis in 1983. Streicher’spment and uniforms to government agencies, public safety agencies, military, law enforcement departments, and individual officers.