SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity to Sponsor One Team in This Year’s SWAT Round-Up International Event

Central Fl. - SWAT LIFE: Brothers for Adversity® will be sponsoring the registration fee for one (1) competition team (minimum of 5 members / maximum of 8 members) to attend SWAT Round-Up International at this year’s event in November. We know firsthand the impact that the training and competition provides to attending teams. Through our Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship, in conjunction with the Florida SWAT Association, it is our mission - objective to ensure a Team in need attend.

This sponsorship is open to any and all SWAT, SRT, SORT, ERT, or similar team who has an eight (8) man (or women) team able to compete in the largest competition of its kind in the world. Additionally, the training and classes held at the event are priceless in the amount of knowledge you can gain as operators. The event held in Orland Florida November 10-15th, 2013 combines U.S. and International competitors through two days of training and three days of competing in Five Events.

Statements:

SRI –

“More than just a training event or pulse-pounding competition, SWAT Round-Up is a sum that is greater than its parts. Ultimately it is an opportunity for operators across the globe to come together as one to learn from each other. The brotherhood you share with your teammates will extend to your fellow operators as you train, compete and cheer each other on. The relationships you form here will be based on your shared values of loyalty, bravery and dedication to saving lives and these bonds will last your lifetime.

. . . Each of the six Round-Up competition events should be considered a training opportunity. These events are geared for simulation of real life scenarios and are intended to challenge the team as a unit. Optional events emphasize weapon expertise and physical fitness.

Others may attempt to emulate the SWAT Round-Up International experience, but there is no equal.” -

found at www.swatroundup.net; July 7th, 2013

“It can be difficult for Teams to find funding to attend SRI (SWAT Round Up International) the goal of this company, and the Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship, is to help Teams receive necessary training and further our brotherhood. Attending SRI achieves both of those goals. ‘To whom much is given, much is expected’ we return the generosity of our sisters and brothers right back into the tactical community.” - Cleyton Bray, CEO

Availability:

For more information on how your Team may benefit from the Scholarship Event visit: http://www.swatlifebrothers.com/roundup.html

For more information about the event visit: www.swatroundup.net

Steven House SWAT Life Scholarship Process for SWAT Round-Up International will open beginning July 8th, 2013 and close August 1st.