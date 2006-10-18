The Force® Awards Police Officers More Than $10,000 for Acts of Heroism

2nd Annual Positive Force Award Recipient Honored at International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

Boston, Massachusetts – THE FORCE® formerly HORACE SMALL®, a leading public safety uniform brand, honored Officer Timothy Greene of the Rock Hill, South Carolina Police Department with the 2nd annual Positive Force Award at the 113th annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 15.

Officer Greene and five runners-up were selected from hundreds of nominations from around the country by an independent and esteemed selection committee of law enforcement leaders and industry luminaries. The nominees were evaluated not just on one exceptional act of heroism, but for what they do instinctively every day, including extreme acts of valor and bravery, outstanding community service and other notable achievements.

“The Positive Force Award honors those officers who exemplify our brands’ “Made for Heroes” philosophy, who distinguish themselves everyday by going above and beyond the call of duty as protectors and leading examples to all they serve.” said Janet Rives, sr. marketing manager for VF Imagewear. “Law enforcement officers put their lives in danger every time they put on their uniforms. The sacrifices they make enable us to live better lives. The Force is proud to sponsor the Positive Force Award to ensure the great stories of bravery and valor are told more often.”

Officer Timothy Greene had worked as a support professional for Microsoft for four years until September 11, 2001. The events of this day inspired him to commit his life to serving and protecting others and thus, he became a police officer for the Rock Hill, South Carolina PD.

Greene was just a rookie when he proved his determination, bravery and heroism in a lengthy gun battle and car chase with an armed robber. Officer Greene’s actions that day exemplify bravery and heroism during a critical and extremely dangerous incident, though his selfless actions are not bound by this day.

Greene’s dedication to his community is also demonstrated through his volunteer activities with the police force. He is a selected member of Rock Hill’s volunteer SWAT team. He gives educational presentations to the community’s schools, which includes the Worthy Boys and Girls Club, as well as participates in a local non-profit organization similar to Habitat for Humanity called, Rolling Rock Hill.

At IACP, Greene was presented $5,000 for personal use and $5,000 for the charity of his choice which he donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, The United Way of York County, South Carolina and The American Cancer Society.

The Positive Force Award runners-up each received a $500 award for personal use and a certificate of recognition. The 2006 runners-up are:

First Runner-up, Captain Donna Roman Caldwell Police Department, New Jersey

Officer Eileen Bartosz – Second Runner-up Alameda Police Department, California

Corporal Colleen Marquez – Third Runner-up Ontario Police Department, California

Captain Joseph Jakub – Fourth Runner-up Warren County Sheriffs Office, Kentucky

Sergeant Paul Mooneyham – Fifth Runner-up Tennessee Highway Patrol

