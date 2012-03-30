TRU-SPEC 1-2-3 Promotion Offers Popular 24-7 Series Pants at All-time Low Prices

Marietta, GA - The upcoming TRU-SPEC® spring promotion on 24-7 Series® tactical pants was the talk of the 2012 SHOT Show. The 1-2-3 promotion offers substantial price discounts on multiple pair of the ultra comfortable, distinctively styled on-duty/off-duty pants that have become the hands-down favorite of law enforcement officers, public safety personnel and civilians.

Particulars of the 1-2-3 Pant Promotion include:

Dates: April 1 through May 31

Available products: 24-7 Series® tactical pants with patented cargo pockets

Men’s and women’s sizes, most colors, 65/35 polyester cotton rip-stop

Special pricing:

- Buy one pair - 15% off

- Buy two pair - @ 20% off

- Buy three pair - @ 25% off

Available only at participating TRU-SPEC® dealers.

For more information, visit the TRU-SPEC® website at www.truspec.com, or look for store posters at participating retailers.