Tru-Spec® Expands 24-7® Apparel Line with Several New Rip-Stop Items

(Marietta, Georgia) TRU-SPEC by Atlanco has added several ultra-comfortable, lightweight items to its extremely popular 24-7 Series of duty/casual apparel. Like the original 24-7 cotton pants which were first introduced at the 2008 SHOT Show and quickly carved out a large share of the market, the new 24-7 items have been inspired by the multi-function trousers and other apparel commonly worn by many police tactical teams, but all 24-7 items have been designed for both style and function and they easily cross the line between on-duty and off-duty wear.

To ensure maximum wearability in virtually any environment, these new additions are all manufactured from rugged, lightweight 6.5oz. 65/35 polyester/ cotton rip-stop (the originals are 8.5 oz. 100% cotton canvas). The fabric is Teflon TM coated to protect against stains.

Tru-Spec’s new 24-7 Rip-Stop items include:

New! 24-7 Rip-Stop Shorts

Like the 24-7 rip-stop pants that were designed for all-season wear, TRU-SPEC has designed its 24-7 Rip-Stop Shorts with what TRU-SPEC calls an “Engineered Dimensional Fit” which ensures an almost perfect fit both in the waist and the rise in all sizes. They’re a perfect choice for daily duty in a warm environment or a day on the links. In addition to the 65/35 Poly/Cotton Rip-Stop material, t he 24-7 Rip-Stop Shorts include these unique features:

-Comfort fit slider waistband which eliminates the need for gathered elastic or adjustable side tabs

-Extra deep front pockets

-Two (2) knife/accessory pockets

-Two large cargo pockets with Velcro closures and bellowed side gussets for carrying everything from a small backup pistol to a passport

-Two (2) internal magazine compartments in both cargo pockets

-Two (2) easily accessible cell phone/magazine pockets

The new 24-7 Rip-Stop Shorts are available in five popular colors and a wide range of sizes.



New! 24-7 Rip-Stop Uniform Shirt (Long Sleeve and Short Sleeve)

Because of its contemporary styling, unmatched comfort and amazing versatility, Tru-Spec bills this new poly/cotton rip-stop shirt as: “The uniform shirt of the twenty-first century”. It’s available in the same five colors as the 24-7 Rip-Stop Pants, so it’s possible to match the shirt to a coordinated pair of pants and wear the outfit as a uniform, or to wear the shirt alone as a practical duty shirt or off duty as a smart sport shirt. Long sleeve and short sleeve options are available. The thoughtful features of the 24-7 Rip-Stop Uniform Shirt include:

-A slightly curved hem that allows the shirt to be worn either tucked or untucked

-A bi-swing back and gusseted sleeves for ease of movement

-Signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped front pockets with hook & loop closures, plus a zippered hidden chest pocket with mesh pocketing for securing special documents

-A front zipper closure with a storm flap secured by a hook & loop closure

-An always-sharp looking Byron collar

-The long sleeve model also articulated sleeves at the elbows that ensures easy movement, a two-button banded vent cuff with a placket, and an inside sleeve strap for security the sleeve when it’s rolled

.

New! 24-7 Rip-Stop Vest

Every cop and private security officer needs a great vest for carrying and concealing all kinds of necessary tools of the trade. The 24-7 Rip-Stop Vest is as functional and thoughtfully designed as any you’ll find whether you’re a cop on a plainclothes assignment, a crime lab technician, a security specialist on a VIP protection detail, an amateur photographer or an outdoorsman. And the lightweight, easy-care fabric makes it comfortable year-round for use on the job or while on a personal getaway. The unique features include:

-Handsome Mandarin collar

-Zipper front closure with storm flap and snap closure

-Two mesh lined chest document pockets with hidden zipper closures

-Upper left chest has a hidden zipper welt pocket

-Signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped patch pocket on the chest with hook & loop closure

-Signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped sunglass pocket with soft mesh lining and hook & loop closure

-Two signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped large patch pockets in the front at waist level with hook and loop closures, plus inside hemmed pockets with a strap for securing equipment

-Two hidden zipper side welt pockets

-Flapped hydration chamber pocket on the back

-Upper shoulder tabs with hook & loop closures for securing mic or hydration hose

-Waist is adjustable with just one hand by using a hidden cord lock in the side pocketgs

-Two signature 24-7 bellowed utility pockets on the back

-An inside chest pocket with a pencil slot

-A large inside pocket in the lower back area

New! 24-7 Rip-Stop Jumpsuit

There has never been a jumpsuit more readily available and convenient as the 24-7 Rip-Stop Jumpsuit by Tru-Spec. That’s because this cleverly designed new jumpsuit actually folds down into its’ own zippered bag that’s self-contained inside the back of the jumpsuit! That means the jumpsuit can be easily stored in a very small space in the trunk of a patrol car, in a glove compartment, in a home workshop…anyplace a quickly accessible jumpsuit could be a handy piece of equipment. For SWAT officers to on-call EMTs to home mechanics or gardeners, the new 24-7 Rip-Stop Jumpsuit is the perfect choice for a fast coverup. Because it’s manufactured from lightweight, easy care 65/35 polyester cotton rip-stop, it doesn’t wrinkle, and the Teflon coating keeps the fabric virtually stain-free. Despite its’ extremely affordable price, this great jumpsuit is loaded with the same kind of thoughtful features that have made the whole 24-7 Series one of the most popular clothing lines in the public safety market, including:

-Mandarin collar with hook & loop closure

-Bi-swing back, articulated sleeves and gusseted underarms for ease of movement

-Adjustable hook & loop cuffs

-Signature bellowed and flapped upper chest pockets with hook and loop closure. The left chest pocket includes a pencil stall

-A zippered hidden chest document pocket

-Hook & loop waist closures

-Signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped back pockets with hook & loop closure

-Signature 24-7 bellowed and flapped cargo pockets closure and bellowed side gussets

-Two cell phone/magazine pockets

-Two knife/accessory pockets

-Reinforced knees

-Zippered hook & loop ankle closures

-Front zipper closure

-Two front slash hand pockets

-Large mesh-lined rear zippered pocket doubles as a built-in storage/carry bag for jumpsuit

24-7 Rip-Stop apparel is available only through authorized Tru-Spec dealers. For a complete list of dealers and distributors, refer to the TRU-SPEC website at: www.truspec.com.