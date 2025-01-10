The new Warhawk has landed: Gatorz eyewear built for relentless performance

PRESS RELEASE

CARLSBAD, Calif. — GATORZ Eyewear is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Warhawk—a groundbreaking performance eyewear style crafted to meet the highest demands of speed, precision, and protection in the most intense environments. Available starting January 8, 2025, the Warhawk is designed for those who require peak functionality and advanced coverage, whether in high-stakes missions or while pushing boundaries outdoors.

Engineered with a bold, wraparound frame and expanded lenses, the Warhawk offers unmatched visual clarity and rapid target acquisition. This design ensures optimal protection with GATORZ’s proprietary MILSPEC ballistic standards, delivering a durable, impact-resistant eyewear solution capable of handling any challenge ahead. Built for performance, the Warhawk’s lightweight Ghost temples provide a secure fit that’s compatible with helmets and ear protection, making it an ideal choice for both tactical and active lifestyles.

The Warhawk will be available in eight frame and lens color combinations, offering GATORZ customers a variety of choices to match their unique preferences and needs. Featuring three proprietary lens technologies—the OPz polarized lenses for cutting-edge glare reduction, MILSPEC Ballistic lenses for rugged impact protection, and Inferno Photochromic lenses for adaptive light responsiveness—the Warhawk is a purpose-built solution for those who value durability, comfort, and uncompromising clarity.

“We designed the Warhawk to push the boundaries of what performance eyewear can do while staying true to our brand’s heritage,” says Scott Sorensen, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce at GATORZ. “With its MILSPEC ballistic protection, wraparound design, and superior comfort, the Warhawk truly embodies the spirit of GATORZ—tough, resilient, and ready for anything.”

Drawing inspiration from GATORZ’s popular Magnum and Specter models, the Warhawk’s 8-base wraparound design merges classic style with forward-thinking resilience. Every pair is crafted with precision in the USA, standing as a testament to GATORZ’s commitment to quality and innovation in performance eyewear.

And of course, all GATORZ Eyewear is equipped with TruRay Optics—because optics without compromise are essential. GATORZ TruRay® Optics technology enhances clarity, safety, and performance, making it ideal for those who push limits every day. With TruRay™ Optics, you experience high-definition clarity, complete UV protection, and impact resistance that exceeds industry standards, eliminating the distortions and positional shifts that other lenses can introduce. Whether you need Optimized Polarized, MILSPEC impact-rated, High Contrast, or Laser Protection lenses, TruRay™ Optics delivers unparalleled visual accuracy tailored for the most demanding conditions.

Whether in the line of duty or on high-adrenaline outdoor adventures, the Warhawk by GATORZ is built to perform. Step into the future of eyewear and experience the new standard in American-made performance with the Warhawk.

For more information, visit GATORZ.com/pages/warhawk starting January 8, 2025.

About GATORZ Eyewear:

We are American Craftsmen creating the most innovative, durable, high-quality American made eyewear for those who push the limits every day. Founded in 1989, GATORZ has been a trusted partner in providing ballistic protection to the Military Special Operations and Law Enforcement communities along with the Shooting Sports, Hunting, and Outdoor Industries. As a leading innovator in eyewear, GATORZ is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that combine rugged durability and enhanced performance and safety. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we strive to be at the forefront of our industry.

