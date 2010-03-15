International Association of Chiefs of Police President Demonstrates Support for the National Guard and Reserve

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Honorable Dennis M. McCarthy, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, announced that Chief Michael J. Carroll, President, of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), signed a Statement of Support today for the National Guard and Reserve.

With their Statement of Support, The International Association of Chiefs of Police pledged:

• To recognize and support our country’s Reserve and National Guard service members and their families in peace, in crises and in war.

• To assure their managers and supervisors will have the tools they need to effectively manage those employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

• To fully recognize, honor and enforce the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-Employment Rights Act (USERRA).

“I’d like to sincerely thank the International Association of Chiefs of Police for their commitment. Today they join a growing roster of major corporations, state and federal agencies, employer associations, and thousands of American employers who have pledged their support to our troops,” said McCarthy. “A Statement of Support serves two very vital functions: First, it publicly demonstrates the strong level of support for our Guard and Reserve, which is important during this critical time. Second, it affirms to our service members that their civilian job will be there for them when they return from serving our country.”

“At the Department of Defense we know that our people represent valuable assets; and organizations like the International Association of Chiefs of Police seem to agree. They realize that Citizen Warriors bring a strong work ethic, leadership and other skills to the workplace,” McCarthy added. “It may not be surprising that a significant number of Reserve component members also serve in civilian law enforcement. I ask that all of America’s employers consider placing a priority on hiring the men and women of our Reserve and National Guard.”

“The IACP is proud to stand behind this important program and to support our men and women who protect our communities at home and protect our country abroad. I encourage every police chief to join with me in signing a Statement of Support to publicly honor their Citizen Warriors who serve their communities and our nation in the National Guard and Reserve,” said Chief Carroll.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives. Founded in 1893, the IACP has more than 22,000 members in 100 countries.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense agency established in 1972. The mission of ESGR is to gain and maintain employer support for Guard and Reserve service by recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of the law, and resolving conflicts through mediation. ESGR volunteers provide free education, consultation, and if necessary mediation for employers of Guard and Reserve employees.