Flying Cross offers largest in-stock inventory of uniform garments for public safety

COVID-19 outbreak causes agencies across the nation to reconsider uniform needs.

CINCINNATI — Flying Cross, a leader in the design and manufacturer of public safety apparel and gear, announced today an overwhelming support from the law enforcement community to help identify uniform solutions that are readily available to service and ship during this recent Coronavirus outbreak. Many public safety uniform needs have changed as officers have had to shift roles to fill department requirements, as well as change personal hygiene and uniform care habits to protect themselves in the field.

“This is a critical time for all of our frontline first responders working in our communities during this Coronavirus outbreak,” said Tom Rose, GM of Public Safety, Fechheimer Brothers Company. “Their care and safety is, and has always been, our number one concern, in conjunction with their local dealers servicing their uniform needs. We are fortunate to have the industry’s largest in-stock inventory to be able to step up in a big way to help identify the products our customers need – and need right now.”

Flying Cross carries more than $38 million of product inventory and uniform solutions for law enforcement, fire and EMS, mass transportation, the U.S. postal, and many other adjacent industries. Because they stock many uniform programs both wide and deep, many agencies have reached out directly and through their distributors for help with current and immediate uniform needs.

“Many of the first responder roles are considered “essential” amidst state issued stay-at-home orders,” said Rose. “Roles that previously did not operate in the field on a daily basis now require daily duty uniforms to help fill gaps for the department. All of these roles have a greater risk of exposure on a day-to-day basis.”

Cleaning methods and frequency have also added to the need for uniform solutions. Many departments are choosing to purchase uniforms that provide the clean, crisp appearance expected by the community, but with easier maintenance and long term durability such as Cross FX and Cross FX Elite. Despite the uniform program, the vast exposure of COVID-19 to officers in the field has generated new habits. Possible exposures have led to officers changing their uniform garments more frequently throughout the day. Uniform garments that once were acceptable to clean once a week now may need to be cleaned daily to minimize the spread of any possible contamination on clothes. When it comes to possibly contaminated clothes, the CDC has recommended using gloves to handle the garments and washing them right away. Garments should be cleaned based on the uniform fabric.

With travel limited in many states, and many organizations choosing not to receive visitors, Flying Cross has converted its sales team and extended customer service to help field customer questions and inquiries.

