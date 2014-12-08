Lenco Industries Offers Overseas Training on Tactical Armored Vehicles

Lenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, offers expert training courses on the use of its BearCat® tactical armored vehicles (TAVs), which are widely used to protect law enforcement and civilian populations in the face of riots, insurrections, and civic disturbances. The 3-day course for tacticians has been delivered around the world, including Australia, Dubai, and Oman.

Presented by California-based Integrated Tactical Concepts, LLC, the TAV training course is led by George Creamer, a founding principal at Integrated Tactical Concepts, and a team of 8 present and former SWAT members. The intensive training course highlights tactical deployment, hostage recovery, and support for subduing those with high risk warrants. The multi-phase courses cover both training of drivers in use of the vehicles and tactics for successful operations.

Safety, security, and sensitivity to public perception are also integrated into the course. In addition, the courses include an advanced shooting curriculum, as well as training on optics, turrets, and vehicle specialty features, including thermal imaging cameras.

Knowing how to properly use the technology, including breaching and blocking capabilities, allows security personnel to safely deal with most situations under cover of armor,” said Creamer. “Our course trains users on how to tactically deploy the vehicle and use it to its maximum potential.”

