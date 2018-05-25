Md. police department receives body armor grant

By Ryan Smith

Spirit of Blue Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, MARYLAND – May 24, 2018 – The Spirit of Blue Foundation announced that it has awarded a Safety Grant to the Cambridge Police Department to replace 13 outdated ballistic vests for their officers. The body armor was purchased through Survival Armor and the grant was funded by a partnership with Law Enforcement United. The vests have already been put into use and the grant is valued at $20,969.

The Survival Armor Plexus Level II body armor provides officers with exceptionable protection that is both lightweight and comfortable to wear. Each vest comes with two outer carriers to be rotated and a soft trauma pack to absorb energy from an impact which provides additional protection. This body armor has been further tested against a number of special threat rounds that exist in the market and has proven to be effective in protecting against penetration from those as well.

“Every police officer in America simply needs effective and current body armor,” explained Ryan T. Smith, Executive Director of the Spirit of Blue Foundation. “When agencies are operating with extremely tight operating budgets, and they have to make tough choices about what safety equipment to fund, it puts them in a difficult position. We are pleased to be able to step in and replace these vests that are expiring so these officers have the confidence to do the valuable work they do in their community.”

