Texas governor announces $23M grant for rifle-resistant vests

By NBC5 DFW

DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas Tuesday to announce grant funding that will provide rifle-resistant vests for nearly 33,000 Texas police officers.

Abbott announced the $23 million grant at the Dallas Police Association, though the vests will be handed out statewide.

The governor signed SB 12 during the 85th Legislative Session, authored by Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) and Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford), which created funding for the grant program to provide personal body armor to law enforcement agencies throughout Texas.

