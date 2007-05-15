American Body Armor™ Announces TORQ™ 61 Body Armor Featuring A Unique Ballistic Technology With Dyneema®

Jacksonville, FL—American Body Armor™ (ABA), a leading manufacturer of concealable body armor for law enforcement professionals, announces the introduction of its new high performance TORQ™ 61 concealable vest that includes a unique new ballistic material available from Netherlands-based DSM, a worldwide developer of performance materials.

Offering a higher level of energy dispersion, TORQ 61 maximizes ABA’s hybrid engineering with DSM’s Dyneema® SB61, a unidirectional (UD) composite that allows the energy of a bullet to be distributed among the fibers more efficiently than conventional woven fabrics. Engineered in a hybrid construction, TORQ 61 is thin and lightweight without compromising tenacity or strength.

Dyneema® SB61, a key component of TORQ 61, is not only 40 percent stronger than aramid fibers, but is weight-per-weight 15 times stronger than steel, while remaining soft and flexible.

Also, Dyneema® SB61 spreads back face deformation over a wider, shallower area, reducing the effect of blunt-trauma. Its advanced technology enables TORQ to provide additional resistance to moisture, UV light and chemicals.

“Incorporating the latest materials (Dyneema® SB61) from an industry-leading science and technology based manufacturer like DSM, enables us to provide the law enforcement community with the reliable and trustworthy products that they expect from ABA,” said Dr. Tim Smith, director, Flexible Armor Center, Armor Holdings Products Group. “TORQ 61 allows officers to achieve unprecedented protection from the threats they face, without compromising on the mobility they need to perform their duties.”

Dyneema® is so advanced it was honored with the Heroes of Chemistry Award from the American Chemical Society.

“We are excited about our close partnership with American Body Armor because of its history of providing some of the world’s most reliable body armor,” said. Adri van der Waals, marketing manager, DSM. “The TORQ 61 with Dyneema® enables ABA to offer the newest stopping power science and allows ABA to fulfill a market need for improved ballistic materials that achieve higher levels of ballistic protection.”

About American Body Armor, LLC

Since its founding in 1969, American Body Armor has worked continuously to create better ways to save lives. As a leading manufacturer of body armor, ABA has remained committed to seeking the newest technologies to combat the ever-changing threats to law enforcement, military and corrections personnel. American Body Armor is a part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.americanbodyarmor.com.

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement, and personnel safety markets. Additional information can be found at www.armorholdings.com .

About DSM Dyneema

DSM Dyneema is the inventor and manufacturer of Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™ . Dyneema® is a superstrong polyethylene fiber that offers maximum strength combined with minimum weight. It is up to 15 times stronger than quality steel and up to 40% stronger than aramid fibers, both on weight for weight basis. Dyneema® floats on water and is extremely durable and resistant to moisture, UV light and chemicals.

The applications are therefore more or less unlimited. Dyneema® is an important component in ropes, cables and nets in the fishing, shipping and offshore industries. Dyneema® is also used in safety gloves for the metalworking industry and in fine yarns for applications in sporting goods and the medical sector. In addition, Dyneema® is also used in bullet resistant armor and clothing for police and military personnel.

Dyneema® is produced in Heerlen (The Netherlands) and in Greenville, North Carolina (U.S.A.). DSM Dyneema is also partner in a high modulus polyethylene (HMPE) manufacturing joint venture in Japan. Further information on DSM Dyneema is available at www.dyneema.com.

Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™ is a trademark (application) owned by Royal DSM N.V.