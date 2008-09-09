American Safety Vest Offers New ANSI II Vests b

AMERICAN SAFETY VEST OFFERS NEW ANSI-COMPLIANT, INEXPENSIVE AND VERSATILE VESTS

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, — American Safety Vest is offering three high-quality vests that meet ANSI specifications. All are available from the American Safety Vest website, www.americansafetyvest.com.

All three vests are available in either fluorescent orange material with lime reflective striping or in fluorescent lime material with silver reflective striping. All have Velcro™ front closure. All striping is 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material.

The Class I vest meets the basic level of visibility set by ANSI. It has two thick horizontal stripes, made of 2” reflective material across the bottom-middle of the vest. The least expensive of the three vests, it is designed for areas where vehicle speeds are less than 25 mph.

The Class II vest is the most popular style, with higher visibility because it has two horizontal stripes and two vertical stripes made of 1-3/8” reflective material. It is designed for areas where vehicle speeds are between 25 and 50 mph.

The Class III vest has the highest level of visibility. It features two horizontal stripes and two vertical stripes, made of wide, 2” reflective material. It is designed for areas where vehicle speeds are more than 50 mph.

Vests from American Safety Vest can be from small/medium to 5x extra large. All sizes are in stock.

American Safety Vest a leading source of fluorescent and reflective safety vests, flags, signs, banners, tapes and other traffic equipment.

Vests from American Safety Vest are used by police, safety officers, traffic control personnel, parking attendants, emergency medical service personnel, contractors, utilities, highway personnel, and special events coordinators. The vests are often custom printed with the names of municipalities or companies. Inscriptions also include “TRAFFIC” and “PARKING”.

CONTACT: Madison Castle, American Safety Vest, madison@americansafetyvest.com

PAUL STREICKER, Streicker & Company Inc. (agency), 401 435 0200 advertise@streicker.com

