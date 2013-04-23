Armor Express’ 7th Save an Honored Guest at the State of the Union Address

Central Lake, Mich. - Armor Express’ Seventh Save, Lieutenant Brian Murphy was honored in the State of the Union Address. He was shot 15 times while responding to an active shooter incident at a Sikh Temple. Three fatal shots were stopped by his level IIIA vest. Armor Express is honored to have played a role in his survival.

Watch the video coverage here.

About Armor Express

