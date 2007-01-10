Armor Express at Shot Show Booth #9630
See us at SHOT SHOW BOOTH #9630 and register to win a unit of GEMINI dual purpose armor!
THREE NEW PRODUCT LINES
Come see our three new product lines - the QUANTUM, the GEMINI, and the CVT, in addition to our existing product lines - the HALO, the TRIUMPH, the EMPEROR, and the TAURUS.
NOW SIGNING NEW DEALERS
We are looking for dealers that want to provide superior body armor to their customers with a custom fit guarantee and unprecedented turn-around on all orders - when we say EXPRESS, we mean it! Now offering deep dealer discounts, reward programs, unparalleled customer service and coast-to-coast factory sales representation.