Armor Express Receives Award for PTAC Regional Government Contractor of the Year

Central Lake, MI—Armor Express was selected by Northwest Michigan Council of Governments, Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) to receive the Regional Government Contractor of the Year Award. An array of government officials were on hand at a press conference held onsite at the Armor Express facility in Central Lake. Roger Srigley from U.S. Representative Bart Stupak’s office was on hand to present a plaque to commemorate this prestigious nomination.

Congressional aide for U.S. Representative Bart Stupak, Michigan State Representative Kevin Elsenheimer, Andy Hayes of the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, and Lydia Murray of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation were among the group of well-wishers.

The regional PTAC award nominated Armor Express as one of a dozen companies in the state to be considered for the Best Small Business – Government Contractor of the Year, awarded by the MEDC. All 12 Michigan PTAC’s nominate one company each – with the finalist to receive the statewide award at MEDC’s annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business event, which will be held next spring.

Armor Express, located in Central Lake, Michigan, has experienced rapid government sales growth as a result of its GSA (General Services Administration) / Federal Supply Service Contract which became effective January 1, 2007. Opening its doors in May 2005 with 10 employees, Armor Express now employs over 80 people.

“Our relationship with PTAC has been invaluable in traversing the complex government channels needed to obtain a GSA contract,” said Brian Buchanan, Armor Express GSA Sales Manager. “Additionally, PTAC’s ‘bid package’ assistance has been an important component in our successful attainment of several large government orders.”

Matt Davis, President and CEO of Armor Express added “Our GSA contract has proven to be a powerful vehicle to get our quality products in the hands of government agencies. We really appreciate the support we’ve received from PTAC and the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments.”

A service of the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments, the PTAC helps companies learn about working with government agencies, and assists in the process of obtaining business. B2G (Business to Government) channels present challenging regulations, red tape and technical detail – for which PTAC furnishes help, counseling, and training at no cost. The PTAC works with companies having an interest in the government marketplace – including state and federal channels - as an aspect of regional economic and workforce development.

Armor Express (www.ArmorExpress.com) is an ISO 9001 registered company located in Central Lake, Michigan, and provides superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service.