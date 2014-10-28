CMC Government Supply Adds New CoolCop Body Armor Air Conditioning Device and CoolK9 to GSA Contract

New CoolCop Body Armor Air Conditioning Device and CoolK9 products now available on GSA Advantage

DALLAS, TX - For the first time, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies now have the opportunity to purchase CoolCop products through CMC Government Supply’s GSA Schedule 84 Contract. Never before have these products been available through GSA.

The CoolCop Body Armor Air Conditioning Device was specially designed to keep law enforcement officers cool in the scorching heat, even while wearing a bullet-proof vest. CoolCop easily attaches to an air conditioning vent in the patrol vehicle. A soft vinyl nozzle is then inserted to fit comfortably between the officer’s vest and undershirt. By adjusting the air conditioning and closing unnecessary vents, air is directed through the hose and the officer receives the blast of cool air, right where it is needed.

“Those who wear body armor will appreciate the benefit of this unique product – relief! It directs air to a sweet spot under the vest, cools the wearer and even works to dry the shirt,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President. “This isn’t a product just for when temperatures rise. It is for all the time as it helps to manage heat and keep officers comfortable.”

Law enforcement canines also need the benefit of staying cool in between calls. With CoolK9, a dog crate cooling system, a vehicle’s air conditioning vent directs conditioned cool or warm air back to the K9 crate, wire kennel, carrier, barrier or police K9 enclosure.

CoolK9 includes a snap-in or clip-in dash cup to attach to a flush front or rear air conditioning vent of most law enforcement vehicles, 6 feet of hose and a kennel cup. The kennel cup attaches to the outside of the dogs kennel. Air is then directed through the vent to the kennel. CoolK9 works well with some temperature alarms, dog crate cooling fans, K9 cooling fans, and K9 bulletproof vests or armor.

“Officers care about the four-legged members of their team. CoolK9 is a product that can keep the rear area of a vehicle up to 10 degrees cooler,” added Debby Parker.

CMC Government Supply is proud to add the CoolCop and the CoolK9 to their GSA Schedule 84 contract allowing agencies and departments to purchase these beneficial products with ease and efficiency.

For more information on CoolCop products, see http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c681.htm.

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.