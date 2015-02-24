CMC Government Supply Features New Body Armor Products from Armor Express

DALLAS, TX – Armor Express is known for its dedication to saving lives by providing body armor products that provide superior protection, comfort, and wearability. CMC Government Supply is featuring their latest products for 2015.

The Raven Tactical Carrier was designed with tactical operators in mind. Featuring Trilogrid laser cut outer webbing and an aggressive structure, this vest is a fully customizable tactical carrier solution. It has ambidextrous knife sleeves, utility ports on the shoulder pads and the front of the carrier, and a 3D spacer mesh inner lining for air channeling and heat reduction. Other features include a Kangaroo utility pouch for documents and equipment, adjustable cummerbund that can accommodate soft armor inserts, and bottom loading rifle plate pockets on the front and rear.

Also new for 2015 are the Rapid Base and Responder Base Plate Carriers. The Rapid Base is easy to put on and has adjustable shoulder straps and side straps. The MOLLE webbing platform on the front and back allows for the addition of pouches to carry magazines, flashlights, tourniquets, IFAK and more. The plate pockets accommodate NIJ III and IV hard armor plates, capable of stopping center fire rifle rounds. Placed over soft lower level duty armor, it is an affordable and effective tool for any active shooter scenario.

The Responder Base Plate Carrier also equips officers with protection from high caliber threats. It has front and rear plate pockets that can accommodate 10” x 12” plates, up to 1.25” thick. The Responder Base has a padded mesh interior lining as well as padded adjustable shoulder straps. The MOLLE platform and MOLLE Cummerbund offers additional modularity and attachment points. The cummerbund is removable and comes in two sizes, XS-M or L-2XL. Additional features of the Responder Base are the two front hook and loop pockets for extra magazines and storage.

Every officer needs individual protection for the situations he or she may encounter. CMC Government Supply can assist officers in choosing the right Rifle Plates which come in various levels of protection, size and cut. Armor Express Rifle Plates are made of the strongest and lightest material and are tested to stop threats. New this year and built for maximum protection is the C-Shock Concealable Rifle Plate. It fits into a 5” x 8” tactical carrier pocket. Covered in a durable rubberized coating, it is 0.5” thick and weighs 1.7 lbs. This is a single curve plate that provides protection against .357 cal, .44 cal, 5.56mm, and 7.62mm rounds. The C-Shock is also available in different sizes.

Adding functionality is easy with a full range of Base Pouches that are compatible with all MOLLE platforms. New pouches come in black or ranger green and are constructed of fade resistant, moisture repellent 1000 Denier nylon.

“We are proud to carry the Armor Express line of excellent protective products”, says Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “We want our Law Enforcement partners to be well protected, and these new products offer unique design and features as well as the best in quality and safety. They are made in the USA by a company that has a passion for saving lives.”

CMC Government Supply offers quality tactical gear and equipment to government department and agencies. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/contact.asp.

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.