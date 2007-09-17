Concealable Body Armor - Proper Fit, Care And Maintenance

Body armor is one of the most important investments you and your agency will ever

make in helping protect you. To get the most out of your body armor it is also important

to make sure your vest fits properly. Though your body armor is strong enough to resist

bullets, it’s also a sensitive piece of equipment that requires proper care and maintenance.

PROPER FIT

GETTING THE RIGHT SIZE

Proper size is critical with body armor. While it is tempting to get a larger vest with the

idea of adding more ballistic protection, most officers end up either not wearing their vest

or they are miserable wearing a vest that is too big. The best solution is to get yourself a

true, custom-fit vest tailored specifically for your body shape and dimensions.

FRONT PANEL

Normally a front ballistic panel should be two (2) and one half inches (2 ½”) off the top

edge of the gun belt when standing and be no higher than the second button on your

uniform shirt. The space between the bottom edge of the front armor panel and the top

edge of the gun belt is required so that when the officer sits down this space will close

and the vest panel will rest on the edge of the gun belt without riding up into the throat.

REAR PANEL

When standing relaxed with your arms at your side, the back ballistic panel should rest

one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch (1/4” – ¾”) off the top edge of the gun belt and

should be no higher than 4 inches down from the collar seam. Having the space between

your gun belt and the bottom of the back panel prevents the vest from riding up when

going from a sitting to a standing position.

SIDE PANEL FIT

While you may want the front and back panels to overlap on the sides it is important to

realize this can make a vest much more uncomfortable by creating more bulk. In addition,

the front and back panels will be rubbing against each other, causing premature wear to

the panel covers. The most comfortable option is to have your vest fitted with a small

gap between the front and back panels.

PROPER CARE AND WEAR

STRAPPING

Your straps should be just tight enough to prevent excessive movement of the panels.

When putting on your vest, secure the straps to the Velcro on the front panel at the first

feeling of resistance from the elastic. Over-strapping may cause curling and unnecessary

wear to the ballistic panels. Most important, when you are in a stressful situation that

requires physical exertion, your physical performance will be hindered if your vest is on

too tight and restricts the ability of your chest and lungs to fully expand when needed.

Your vest is too tight if the straps are causing the vest to crease along the strap lines.

TRAUMA PLATES

Trauma Plates should ALWAYS be worn in the pockets provided on your Concealable

Vest. Their purpose is not to provide protection against additional bullets; it is a very

necessary item that provides additional protection against Blunt Force Trauma in your

most vulnerable and debilitating areas. There are soft plates or hard plates to accomplish

this purpose, and there is also the exclusive U.S. Armor TB-3 Titanium plate covered

with KEVLAR felt lining that also stops spikes and engineered blades at the highest NIJ

testable force limits.

HEAVY ANTI-RIFLE PLATES

Avoid using heavy Anti-Rifle plates as a Trauma Plate. Not only will it not perform the

very important Anti-Trauma function, the standard Concealable Vest carrier was neither

designed or intended to support the extra weight and rigidity of an Anti-Rifle plate, and

the cover will wear out and fail prematurely because of it. And, of course, this type of

misuse will void the Warranty. Should you want to use Anti-Rifle protection plates, there

are specific carriers made for that purpose, such as the U.S. Armor “Night Rider”.

USING VEST CARRIERS AS LOAD BEARING VESTS

Unless your carrier is specifically designed to carry additional equipment (outer carriers

only) you should not hang knifes, guns, or other items on your vest. The additional

weight will affect the comfort of the vest, may cause curling of the ballistic panels and

will surely wear out the strapping system prematurely, along with voiding the Warranty.

STORAGE

You should always store your vest in a flat position without other equipment on or

around the vest. Other equipment may get pushed against the side of your vest and can

cause curling. DO NOT HANG YOUR VEST. Hanging your vest can easily cause

curling and may void the warranty for some vests. It will also prematurely stretch out the

elastic in the straps, making them ineffective in properly suspending the panels across

your torso. If at all possible, you should always avoid storing your vest in extreme heat

or in wet, humid areas.

PROPER MAINTENANCE

OUTER CARRIER

Concealable Body Amor is underwear, so on a regular basis, remove the armor panels

and Trauma Pad from the carrier, and put ONLY THE CARRIER in your washing

machine on a “gentle” cycle. It is for this reason that we recommend that you purchase

multiple carriers. You can also put it in the dryer afterwards. The Carrier material has

been pre-shrunk and is colorfast, but bleach should only be used on white carriers.

ARMOR PANELS

Each time you clean your external carrier, the outside surfaces of the actual armor panels

should also be cleaned using a damp, soapy sponge along with a mild detergent such as

dishwashing liquid, and then allowed to air-dry. Do not use a clothes dryer or hang the

panels to dry them, and always avoid exposing them to extended periods of direct UV

sunlight; simply leaning them up against an upright surface that will allow sufficient air

flow will do the job, as the panel cover material is water-repellent.

INSPECTION

Just as with your firearms, regular cleanings provide an excellent opportunity to inspect

your vest for any signs of unusual or excessive wear. Particular attention should be paid

to any separations in the stitching or sealing of the armor panel itself; at no time should

the “raw” ballistic materials ever be visible. Contact the manufacturer immediately if this

condition should be discovered so that proper evaluations and repairs can be performed.

Also, you must contact the manufacturer immediately if your vest panels should become

submerged in any liquid for any significant amount of time.

The external carrier should also be inspected for stitching separations on seams and on

Velcro pad attachments, along with excessive elastic wear. Proper, professional repairs

or replacement should be made immediately should any negative conditions be present.

Always feel free to contact your vest manufacturer should you ever have any questions

about the care, maintenance or condition of your vest, because there is absolutely nothing

more important than your safety on the job. It’s your chosen responsibility to go to work

and do the job; a major part of our responsibility is to see that you are able to do it safely

and with confidence.

