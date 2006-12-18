Department of Homeland Security Issues Mega-Contract Award to U.S. Armor!

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given privately-held U.S. Armor Corporation an opening Purchase Order on what is the largest non-military concealable Body Armor contract ever awarded in this country, capable of having a value of $50 million over a 5-year lifespan as Congress’ sole funding vehicle servicing the primary armor needs of DHS Agencies U.S. Coast Guard, (USCG) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) which includes U.S. Border Patrol, (USBP) Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, (FLETC) Federal Protective Service, (FPS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which includes the Federal Protective Service (FPS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) which includes the Federal Air Marshals (FAM) and the United States Secret Service. (USSS)

Georg Olsen, General Manager of U.S. Armor and Director of its Federal Law Enforcement Group stated: “U.S. Armor is grateful for the confidence DHS has shown in the quality and value of our products as well as the depth of our service levels by selecting us, and while we look forward to continuing the positive supply relationships we have already enjoyed for the last several years with CBP, USBP and ICE, we are also very excited about establishing new relationships with the other DHS Agencies and being an integral part of the critical Homeland Security efforts in this country and abroad.