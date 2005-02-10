EnGarde Body Armor’s Position On Use Of Zylon In Body Armor

First, we want to reassure EnGarde body armor’s customers that there is no need for concern with regard to current problems of Zylon vests, since we have never sold a single vest containing any Zylon. The body armor offered by EnGarde body armor is made of the highly stable DYNEEMA fiber and Kevlar.

Some incidents have already taken place with Zylon containing vests, but hardly any company has faced the responsibility of dealing with this issue. To our knowledge, Second Chance is the only company that has made a recall for a product modification or replacement offer, although they certainly will not be the last to do so.

And, as always, we value and respect our customers’ trust and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support in our company and use of EnGarde body armor’s state-of-the-art protective products; products that consistently deliver performance, dependability, comfort, quality and value.

For more information, please visit www.engardebodyarmor.com or contact us below.

Contact: EnGarde Body Armor

Mr. Edgar Stek

P.O. Box 17636

ZIP Code 1001 JM

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Phone +31 (0)255 517 381

Fax +31 (0)255 517 797

E-mail: contact@engardebodyarmor.com