CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. - Save the date! The first ever Great Lakes Law Enforcement Challenge (GLLEC) will be held this coming September 10th through the 11th at the Shanty Creek Resort and Davis Shooting Range in northern Michigan. This two-day forum will bring together law enforcement officers and first responders from across the region in various educational workshops and exercises focused on strategic training and advancing modern skills. GLLEC will include debriefs on major LE incidents, certified training conducted by highly respected leaders, live fire team skills challenges, a vendor showcase featuring latest industry technologies, and a product innovation center.

Attendees will hear from various keynote speakers and participate in special classes & sessions focused on active shooter incidents, vehicle assaults/ambush, officer rescue, effective police response and tactics, and mission-critical equipment. This free event is open to active law enforcement officers and first responders only and is made possible with the support of the Illinois Tactical Officers, Indiana SWAT Officers Association, Women’s Tactical Association, Michigan Tactical Officers Association, Ohio Tactical Officers Association, and the Association of SWAT Personnel – Wisconsin, as well as a number of industry partners including Armor Express, BUSCH PROtective, ClearArmor, Teijin, DSM Dyneema, 556 Tactical, Martintek U.S.A, Ray O’Herron, and Super Quick Clean Guns.

About Armor Express

Central Lake Armor Express, DBA Armor Express, is located in beautiful northwest lower Michigan. Workers from this remote north country hold a wealth of experience and product knowledge in the body armor industry. As many of our skilled workers posses more than 30 years experience, Armor Express is able to provide top-quality body armor that is second to none.