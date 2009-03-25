MAE Export Management is Appointed International Export Managers for U.S. Armor

Upland, California USA – 20 March 2009– MAE Export Management a division of MAE Group International, Inc., a leader in international export and import management of public safety, military and special services products, announced that it has been appointed the Export Managers for U.S. Armor products.

Michael Edwards, CEO & President of MAE Group International, Inc. commented, “MAE Export Management is extremely pleased to add this new product line to our already very impressive portfolio of managed products serving the Law Enforcement, International Emergency Services and Military.”

Our distribution partners will now have the opportunity to access full range of ballistic armor and accessories. U.S. Armor is a leading United States Armor Manufacturer with a full ballistic line of Concealment, Tactical, Helmets, Plates and Accessories. U.S. Armor has hundreds of agencies using their armor and also are the official supplier of the US Border Patrol and Customs.

Our Stacy Reidel has been appointed as the Brand Specialist for this product line and we will be aggressive in setting up key worldwide distribution rapidly. To obtain more information on programs, prices and distributor requirements, please contact Stacy at stacy@maegroupint.com or our Mickey Edwards at mickey@maegroupint.com

U.S. Armor Inc. Company History:

Stephen Armellino, US Armor’s Founder and President, is one of the original founding members of an industry that was created just 34 years ago. Stephen is the one who originated the body armor designs currently in use today. In fact, seven of today’s body armor manufacturers sell vests that are directly descended from patterns and configurations first designed by Stephen.

Prior to founding U. S. Armor, Stephen, his father and his two brothers built another company which they sold in the mid-1980’s. During the years in which they were building that company, the Armellino name became synonymous with quality body armor and their company was recognized as one of the premiere armor companies in America.

When they sold the company. Mr. Armellino Sr. retired. Stephen’s brothers went into other business enterprises, and Stephen moved to California. After moving to California, Stephen formed U. S. Armor Corporation--a company dedicated to manufacturing quality body armor that is comfortable and affordable to all law enforcement officers.

Stephen was originally instrumental in such innovations as Quilted Ballistic Panels, Removable Straps Contour Female Vests, and processes that strengthen the physical properties of Kevlar®, and he immediately incorporated many of these techniques into the design and manufacture of his new company’s products. Never satisfied with the status quo of the body armor industry, Stephen began producing tailor-made vests that are measured to within 1/2 inch-thus making body armor as comfortable and well-fitting as a custom-tailored suit.

U.S. armor offers a full line of of concealment and Tactical Vests. As a Dupont KEVLAR preferred customer, they utilize Kevlar in all their Vests to assure the end user of quality and also a name brand that has been the leader for decades. Please contact us for their full line catalog, prices, and programs, or visit www.usarmor.com

About MAE Group International Inc:

MAE Group International, Inc., a leader in international business services and solutions, has created a group of companies who specialize in International Business focused in the Emergency Services, Military and Outdoor Sports Markets. With 2 divisions to serve the needs of their customer base:

MAE Export Management: Export Management Services

Link Up International: Distribution Services

MAE Logistics Consolidation and Freight Services

The combined efforts of these divisions, MAE Group International is able to provide complete solutions for both exporters and importers in increasing their business revenues, and international presence.

MAE Export Management® manages the following product lines: Applied Innovative Technologies, Concept Development, COP GmbH Branded Products, Damascus Protective Gear, Elite Survival Systems, Hiatt-Thompson, Illumiglow, Intersec Shields and Helmets, Kit Bag Military Products, MD Tac Clothing, N-Vision, Sentry Solutions, Tac Wear, Torfino Enterprises, Wellco Footwear,

MAE Export Management®, Link Up International®, MAE Logistics® are divisions of MAE Group International Inc., a California Corporation.