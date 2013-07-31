Next Generation Twaron Fabric Offers Lighter Weight Solution for Ballistic Vests

Raleigh, N.C. - The demand in the Law Enforcement market for lighter weight personal protective products continues to grow. The need to combat risks associated with increased threat levels, extended wear times, and climate conditions is paramount. To meet these challenges, Teijin Aramid is pleased to introduce new Twaron CT 608 fabric—engineered to achieve up to 20% weight reduction in a ballistic panel with equal or greater ballistic performance in the same weight vest.



This next generation aramid fabric is an extension of the high performing, lightweight aramid yarn, Twaron 550dtex f1000, the world’s first ultramicrofilament para-aramid fiber. Twaron CT 608 combines lightweight comfort and protection with superior strength to provide more ballistic stopping power than any other para-aramid fabric on the market today. To learn more contact david.carlson@teijinaramid.com



www.teijinaramid.com/ballistics