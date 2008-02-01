Point Blank Solutions and G2 Consulting Establish Strategic Agreement to Bring to Market the First-of-Its-Kind Electroshock Weapon Protection System with New ThorShield™ Technology, ThorShield’s Patented Technology Is Now Available Exclusively in Point Blank and PACA Body Armor Products

POMPANO BEACH, FL—Point Blank Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: PBSO.PK), a leader in the field of protective body armor, announced today that it entered into an agreement with G2 Consulting to market a line of electroshock weapon protection systems.

Emerging domestic and international threats have generated a growing interest in the use of less-than-lethal weapons by government and law enforcement agencies. Electroshock devices such as TASERS help officers reduce injuries by incapacitating dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects. Until G2’s patented ThorShield™ technology, there has been no protection for officers if their weapon is turned against them.

Point Blank has teamed up exclusively with G2 Consulting, architect of ThorShield and other electroshock weapon protection solutions, to integrate this technology into Point Blank Body Armor and PACA body armor products. ThorShield works by providing a highly conductive specialized layer of fabric that ensures the electric current discharged from the weapon flows through the lining rather than the body. The protective material can be applied to officers’ garments and equipment such as body armor, shirts, jackets, training suits, gloves, and hats. Important to ThorShield’s design is that it can allow for greater flexibility at less weight, without compromising protection. The lining is breathable and provides the comfort essential to officers in the field.

According to preliminary data released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), officers are being confronted by more brazen, heavily armed and violent criminals than in years past, and firearms-related assaults and fatalities are on the rise. Keeping in line with this trend, law enforcement agencies are recognizing that more felonious acts are being committed with illegal stun guns. Electroshock weapons increasingly are being marketed to the general public and winding up in the hands of criminals-as a result, greatly compromising officer safety.

“We continue to develop and deliver the most advanced protective gear in the world,” stated Larry Ellis, President and CEO. “Threats against our law enforcement officers are constantly changing. The very devices proven to be valuable to those on the front lines are ending up in the hands of criminals and used against them. This exclusive agreement provides us with product lines that meet those threats and should open up new channels for growth.”

Point Blank will be displaying its body armor products with new ThorShield technology at the 2008 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show and Conference (SHOT Show), February 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are invited to visit Point Blank’s booth #8909 to view solutions and speak with company executives.

ABOUT POINT BLANK SOLUTIONS, INC.

Point Blank Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design and production of technologically advanced body armor systems for the U.S. Military, Government and law enforcement agencies, as well as select international markets. The Company is also recognized as the largest producer of soft body armor in the U.S. With state-of-the-art manufacturing and laboratory testing facilities, strategic technology and marketing alliances, and an ongoing commitment to drive innovation, Point Blank Solutions believes that it can deliver the most advanced body armor solutions, quicker and better than anyone in the industry.

The Company maintains facilities in Deerfield Beach, FL, Oakland Park, FL, Pompano Beach, FL, Jacksboro, TN and Washington, DC. To learn more about Point Blank Solutions, Inc. visit our website at www.PointBlankSolutionsInc.com.