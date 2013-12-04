PPSS Group Launch Slash Resistant Homeland Security Base Layers

Knaresborough, United Kingdom – Wednesday 4th December 2013

New type of slash resistant base layers have been launched today by PPSS Group after identifying that prison and correctional officers all over the world operate within an environment where such realistic and clear risks and threat have been identified.

According to their CEO Robert Kaiser, it is a well-known fact that the risk of a prison or correctional officer being slashed and suffering from immediate rapid blood loss is real and has been well documented over the recent years.

“One of my now closest friends survived one of the most brutal assaults on prison officers in the UK in 2010, which resulted in his Axillary Artery being slashed, leading to irreparable physical injuries and permanent psychological distress.”

“My team and I have spent countless hours communicating with more than 100 frontline professionals within prison and correctional institutions in countries around the world to identify exactly what type of protective equipment or clothing these professionals demand or require”.

When discussing the detailed operational requirements with these frontline professionals PPSS Group was made aware of it right from the start that their ultimate protective garment had to be breathable, lightweight, thin, 100% concealable and of course cost effective.

Robert Kaiser believes these new slash resistant base layers are the answers to the prayers of many officers who sometimes fear for their lives or are anxious every day they go to work.

“This new piece of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is entirely focussing on the protection of the key arteries. We came to the conclusion that any stabbing injury could only be prevented by stab resistant armour and the issuing of such equipment was something that was perceived by almost everyone we discussed this matter with as too confrontational, aggressive and authoritative.”

“PPSS slash resistant base layers have been developed with only one objective in mind, and that is the effective protection of key arteries from being cut or slashed.”

“We strongly believe that a more effective garments in terms of weight/performance/cost effective ratio is not available or possible with today’s manufacturing capabilities and technologies.”

“We believe these slash resistant base layers we have now designed following 100+ hours of extensive research is the ultimate type of personal protective garment, leading to a massive reduction of workplace violence related injuries and future loss of lives within the prison and correctional institutions.”

If you wish to discuss the above concept with PPSS Group please email info@ppss-group.com call +44 (0) 845 5193 953 and visit www.ppss-group.com

About Us:

PPSS Group is a UK based company, specialised in the design, development and manufacturing of high performance body armour and other types of personal protective equipment and clothing. PPSS Group is also the company behind Cut-Tex® PRO, a ground-breaking and one of the world’s strongest cut, tear, abrasion and bite resistant fabrics, now being used to manufacture protective clothing for police, military, emergency services, prisons, mental health care and private security firms all over the world.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group is globally respected expert in body armour and known for his passion for personal protection and personal safety. He is frequently invited to speak in front of large audiences about the latest body armour developments within homeland security and domestic frontline services. He is acting as body armour consultant for a number of organisations, associations, unions and government departments.

Media Contact:

Robert Kaiser, CEO

PPSS Group

T: +44 (0) 845 5193 953

F: +44 (0) 845 5193 955

E: info@ppss-group.com

W: www.ppss-group.com