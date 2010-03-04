Safariland Adds Two New NIJ Standard-0101.06 Models to its Family of Armor Solutions

New models from the Safariland™ Second Chance® Summit™ Series and the PROTECH® Tactical series offer concealable and tactical ballistic protection

The SM01 Type II and Type IIIA are part of the Second Chance, Summit Series for concealable armor. Additionally, PROTECH Tactical will be featuring the SM01 Type IIIA as the primary armor model available across its full range of side-opening style tactical vests.

The SM01 Type II was tested against the 9mm & .357 mag. NIJ-designated rounds. The SM01 Type IIIA was tested against the .357 Sig & .44 mag. Both models are hybrid armor designs featuring Core Matrix® technology and high performance Honeywell® Gold Shield® ballistic material. Gold Shield provides enhanced ballistic performance along with improved chemical, environmental and water resistance, while Core Matrix makes the SM01 Type II and IIIA two of most flexible body armor vests available.

The NIJ introduced the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor NIJ Standard-0101.06 to establish minimum performance requirements and test methods for the ballistic resistance of personal body armor. The standard provides improved performance of body armor so that officers receive adequate protection against those threats likely faced over the next decade. According to the new NIJ-06 standard, body armor must now be able to defend against increased velocities of ammunition calibers to better reflect current street threats and law enforcement duty weapons. These new performance requirements are critical components to improving the life-protecting equipment being used by law enforcement today.

All Safariland armor models are certified using NIJ approved size templates C1 and C5, which offer law enforcement the widest range of production sizes available. In addition to these models, the following Safariland products are available and posted to the NIJ Compliant Products List (CPL) -at http://www.justnet.org/Pages/06_CPL.aspx :

Monarch® Series

MN01 Type IIA – Tested against the 9mm & .40 cal. threats, this model provides optimum affordability and performance.

Prism® Series

MT01 Type IIIA, Spike 3 – Multi-threat armor model tested against the .357 Sig and .44 mag. for ballistic protection and against a spike instrument with a strike energy of 31.7 ft lbf (43 Joules) for stab protection.

Also featured as part of the Second Chance Prism Series are its spike-only vests. These armor models are tested against NIJ Standard-0115.00 and include:

PS-1.0 – For spike 1 protection.

– For spike 1 protection. PS-2.2 – For spike 2 protection.

– For spike 2 protection. PS-3.0 – For spike 3 protection.

Xtreme® Series

FC01 Type II – Tested against the 9mm & .357 mag. threats, this model provides advanced ballistic protection in a lightweight, hybrid design.

– Tested against the 9mm & .357 mag. threats, this model provides advanced ballistic protection in a lightweight, hybrid design. FC01 Type IIIA – Tested against the .357 Sig. & .44 mag. threats, this model provides advanced ballistic protection in a lightweight, hybrid design.

– Tested against the .357 Sig. & .44 mag. threats, this model provides advanced ballistic protection in a lightweight, hybrid design. BR01 Type IIA – Tested against the 9mm & .40 cal. threats, this model provides optimum ballistic performance in a durable, robust design.

– Tested against the 9mm & .40 cal. threats, this model provides optimum ballistic performance in a durable, robust design. BR01 Type II - Tested against the 9mm & .357 mag. threats, this model provides optimum ballistic performance in a durable, robust design.

- Tested against the 9mm & .357 mag. threats, this model provides optimum ballistic performance in a durable, robust design. BR01 Type IIIA – Tested against the .357 Sig & .44 mag. threats, this model provides optimum ballistic performance in a durable, robust design. The BR01 will also be offered as part of the PROTECH Tactical series.

Safariland’s body armor models combine the heritage and expertise of American Body Armor®, Second Chance, SAVVY® and PROTECH. In doing so, Safariland offers the most comprehensive line of body armor available in the industry. Safariland’s NIJ-06 body armor provides law enforcement officers with enhanced performance, durability, comfort and value, which deliver on the company’s motto: Together, We Save Lives™.

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives. For more information about Safariland and its body armor products, as well as information on the new NIJ-06 standard, please visit www.safariland.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global defence, security and aerospace company with approximately 107,000 employees worldwide. The Company delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. In 2009 BAE Systems reported sales of £22.4 billion (US$ 36.2 billion).

For further information, please contact:

Marsha Mathias

Manager, Communications

Safariland

Tel: +1 904 807 4951