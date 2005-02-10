Toyobo Presents “Just the Facts on Zylon”

1. Zylon® Fiber Saves Lives

Zylon Toyobo Co., Ltd. the strongest man-made fiber in the world - has four extraordinary characteristics: - Extraordinary tensile strength -- it is stronger than steel and twice as strong as Kevlar®

- Remarkably high modulus (resistance of fiber to stretch) -- also twice as high as Kevlar

- Flame resistance -- it will burn only when exposed to atmospheric conditions consisting of at least 68% oxygen, a state that is not naturally encountered in Earth’s atmosphere

- Incredible thermal stability -- it will decompose only at temperatures in excess of 1470° Fahrenheit

Zylon’s unique physical properties allow Zylon-based body armor to provide remarkable ballistic protection at a light -- and therefore comfortable and wearable -- weight . Since the introduction of Zylon-based bullet-resistant vests, the percentage of police officers wearing them regularly has increased significantly. The result: more lives saved .

- On September 23, 2003, Lt. Randall White of Minidoka County Sheriffs Office, Idaho, was working to capture a bank robbery suspect, when he was fired upon four times with one of the 9mm rounds striking his vest and the other three his extremities. The doctor treating his wounds remarked that the ballistic vest took most of the energy from the one body shot and likely saved his life. Lt. White was wearing an American Body Armor Xtreme ZTZ, level IIIA vest.

- On September 24, 2003, Trooper A. W. Spinks of the Georgia State Patrol was saved when his vest stopped a round fired at his chest while pursuing a suspect. Trooper Spinks was wearing an American Body Armor Xtreme ZX, Level II vest.

- On December 27, 2003, Sergeant James Sinkler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, was saved by his body armor, when he was shot in the chest by a round from a .357 magnum revolver during a traffic stop. Sergeant Sinkler was wearing a Gator Hawk vest.

- On April 17, 2004, Officer Tony Norris of the Black Mountain, North Carolina Police Department was saved by his vest that stopped a round from a .357 magnum from a distance of three feet during a shootout. Officer Norris was wearing a Gator Hawk, Excel Level II vest, a Zylon/Gold Flex hybrid.

- And, on April 24, 2004, Officer Brian “Kyle” Bennett of the Oklahoma City Police Department was shot in the chest while responding to a bar fight. The bullet was stopped by his body armor, and he suffered only a bruise. Officer Bennett was wearing an Xtreme X vest, manufactured by American Body Armor.



2. Toyobo Manufactures a Fiber, NOT Body Armor

Toyobo only sells Zylon in spools of continuous filament fiber. Toyobo does not make -- and has never made -- body armor . Zylon is just one of many component parts that are incorporated by body armor manufacturers into their final products.

Typically, bullet-resistant vests are constructed of multiple plies of ballistic material, assembled into a protective panel. The protective panel is then inserted into a carrier, which is constructed of conventional fabric, such as nylon or cotton.

The bullet-resistant vest manufacturer may construct a given model of ballistic panel from a single ballistic material or from two or more materials in combination. It is essential that sufficient material and a suitable margin of safety be incorporated into well-designed, properly-manufactured body armor . The National Institute of Justice (“NIJ”) sets minimum standards that manufacturers must meet in order to comply with the appropriate NIJ threat level standard.

3. Toyobo Conducts Thorough Testing of Zylon and Openly Shares Its Results

When Zylon leaves Toyobo’s control, it is in the form of a spool of fiber. It is that fiber which Toyobo is responsible for, and it is that fiber which Toyobo tests. Toyobo does not design or manufacture, and has no expertise in designing or manufacturing, bullet-resistant vests. It therefore does not conduct, and is not qualified to conduct, testing of any of the many designs of individual bullet-resistant vests manufactured by other companies. That is the responsibility of the manufacturer of each vest.

4. Second Chance Body Armor, Inc. (“Second Chance”) is the Only Body Armor Manufacturer to Report Failures in its Zylon-Based Body Armor

Second Chance, which boasted that it created the “lightest, thinnest” vests possible with the introduction of the Ultima and Ultimax models, has experienced at least three reported vest penetrations in the field with its vests . Importantly, no other body armor manufacturer has experienced a failure of Zylon-based body armor in the field. Second Chance has also reported numerous failures of its Ultima and Ultimax vests during internal testing over the past three years but has not shared those test results publicly, despite requests that they do so, so the failure rate is unknown.

Numerous bullet-resistant vest manufacturers besides Second Chance (including Honeywell, Inc., Armor Holdings, and Pacific Safety Products, Inc.) have conducted studies of their own end-products containing Zylon and have reported no unexpected decrease in ballistic performance . These manufacturers and others (including DHB (Point Blank), First Choice, Gator Hawk, and PT Armor) continue to use Zylon in their vests.

5. Toyobo Has Responded Responsibly and Proactively to the Lawsuits Brought by Various States Relating to Body Armor