TSSi and Point Blank Awarded FBI Personal Body Armor Kits Contract

Harrisonburg, Virginia – Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc. (TSSi) announced that after a stringent selection process, it has been awarded the twelve-month contract for personal body armor kits for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This contract provides for an additional four one-year options with a maximum dollar value of $30 million over the life of the contract. TSSi has partnered with Point Blank Enterprises (PBE) to provide seven different armor kits for use by Special Agents and other designated personnel during the performance of their duties.



“We are honored to have been selected as the exclusive provider to the FBI,” says Bill Strang, President and CEO of TSSi, “and we are committed to delivering our highest quality armor system to support the Bureau and protect its personnel. In addition, we are proud to have a premier customer like the FBI recognize the quality and leadership of TSSi. We look forward to continuing our service and support to their missions.”



“This was a stringent selection process where weight, flexibility and comfort were critical. Most important was finding a solution that met various protection protocols and that’s what drove us to partner with Point Blank Enterprise” Strang adds.



“This is a major win for our organization and for TSSi, our strategic partner, and we couldn’t be prouder to be chosen as the exclusive providers of body armor systems to the FBI,” stated Michael Foreman, Point Blank’s EVP International Business Development, Federal Sales and Marketing.



With the new award, TSSi and Point Blank will be the exclusive providers for supplying the FBI with ballistics packages, which are tested in accordance with the National Institute of Justice body armor standards (NIJ Standard-0101.06), the FBI Body Armor Test Protocol and meet or exceed military standards for fragmentation protection.

About TSSi

TSSi is a certified and verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has been providing specialized operational equipment and logistics support around the world for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to provide mission-focused, time-sensitive, value-added equipment and logistics services solutions, delivered with uncompromising integrity – anytime, anywhere. For more information about TSSi, please visit www.tssi-ops.com.