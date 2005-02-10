U.S. Armor - Company Profile

Company History

Stephen Armellino, US Armor’s Founder and President, is one of the original founding members of an industry that was created just 34 years ago. Stephen is the one who originated the body armor designs currently in use today. In fact, seven of today’s body armor manufacturers sell vests that are directly descended from patterns and configurations first designed by Stephen.

Prior to founding U. S. Armor, Stephen, his father and his two brothers built another company which they sold in the mid-1980’s. During the years in which they were building that company, the Armellino name became synonymous with quality body armor and their company was recognized as one of the premiere armor companies in America.

When they sold the company. Mr. Armellino Sr. retired. Stephen’s brothers went into other business enterprises, and Stephen moved to California. After moving to California, Stephen formed U. S. Armor Corporation--a company dedicated to manufacturing quality body armor that is comfortable and affordable to all law enforcement officers.

Stephen was originally instrumental in such innovations as Quilted Ballistic Panels, Removable Straps Contour Female Vests, and processes that strengthen the physical properties of Kevlar®, and he immediately incorporated many of these techniques into the design and manufacture of his new company’s products. Never satisfied with the status quo of the body armor industry, Stephen began producing tailor-made vests that are measured to within 1/4 inch-thus making body armor as comfortable and well-fitting as a custom-tailored suit.

Message from the President: The U.S. Armor Difference

U.S. Armor Corporation, founded in 1985, has risen rapidly to become a leader in the body armor industry. The dedicated team at U.S. Armor is fully committed to a single mission: producing the finest armor products available in the world today.

From our Design Staff to our R&D Department and Production Team; from our Quality Control Department, Customer Service staff and our Field Representatives, all of us at U. S. Armor draw on over 34 years of armor industry experience to manufacture products that satisfy three key demands: Quality, Comfort and Value. This, along with the willingness to seek out our customers’ input on their specific needs and requirements is what sets us apart from everyone else. Try us and experience the difference for yourself.

Stephen E. Armellino, President