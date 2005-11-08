U.S. Armor Corporation Announces Partnership with Ron Macy Associates

Armor Industry Leader Welcomes New Sales Team for Western U.S.

Santa Fe Springs, Calif. - U.S. Armor Corporation today announced its retention of Ron Macy Associates, a manufacturer’s representative with an impressive 20-year history in the law enforcement market. Effective immediately, Ron Macy Associates will lead U.S. Armor sales efforts in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

“Following the de-certification of Zylon by the National Institute of Justice, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for our products, specifically, the new lightweight Enforcer XLT concealable ballistic vest,” said Steve Armellino, president, U.S. Armor. “It was clear that we needed a partner with a defined track record in the law enforcement community to help meet those demands. By adding Ron Macy Associates to our existing team of knowledgeable and reputable customer service professionals, we’ll have the ability to offer more U.S. Armor products to police agencies than ever before.”

Ron Macy will serve U.S. Armor customers in the Northern California and Hawaii territories. Jan Macy and Ryan Macy will meet customer needs in Southern California, while Mark Pattison will serve customers in Arizona and Nevada.

About U.S. Armor Corporation

U.S. Armor Corporation, “the Most Trusted Name in Body Armor,” has followed a single mission for over 20 years- to produce the finest armor products available worldwide. U.S. Armor offers the law enforcement community a wide range of NIJ-approved high-quality ballistic vests and stab-resistant body armor, including the new, lightweight Enforcer XLT concealable ballistic vest - the first vest to feature Dupont Kevlar™ Comfort XLT. U.S. Armor employees draw on over 34 years of armor industry experience to manufacture products that satisfy three customer demands - Quality, Comfort and Value. For more information, visit www.usarmor.com or call General Manager Georg Olsen at 800-443-9798.