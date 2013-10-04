U.S. Armor Corporation Celebrates 27 Years

27 YEARS OF U.S. ARMOR!

Cerritos, Calif. - To celebrate their 27th year of business, U.S. Armor gave a $270.00 gift certificate to the first walk-in customer of the day and threw a company-wide dessert party with a cash prize. The lucky winner from Whittier Police Department is photographed above along with our office staff.

On this day (Oct. 3rd) back in 1986, U.S. Armor opened its doors for the 1st time with the aim to produce the highest quality and most comfortable vests on the market in an environment of integrity. The materials, technology and look of these vests have evolved a lot over the years, but our quality and commitment to the men and women of Law Enforcement has not. Happy 27TH Anniversary U.S. ARMOR!

About U.S. Armor

Founded in 1986, U.S. Armor is firmly established as the most trusted name in body armor. We are a highly respected, major supplier to domestic and international armor markets. Our products are unmatched in comfort, quality and performance. U.S. Armor ballistic products can be found on elite Military units, along with Federal, State, and local Law Enforcement agencies throughout the world.