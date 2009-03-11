U.S. Armor Corporation To Open Southeastern Regional Service Center

Armor Industry Leader Expands Presence in Southeastern U.S.

Cerritos, CA (February 25, 2009) - U.S. Armor Corporation President Stephen Armellino announced today the opening of their new Southeastern Regional Service Center on March 1, 2009, establishing a dedicated Distribution and Marketing facility for the Southeast United States. The new Metro-Atlanta facility has been strategically located in Fayetteville, GA and will serve U.S. Armor customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The new Center will join with U.S. Armor’s primary manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Cerritos, CA to further support and extend the reach of the company’s business development and enhance the value of its Customer Service efforts.

Mr. Armellino stated: “ We are very excited about opening the Southeastern Regional Service Center, as it will help to expand our efforts to “bridge the gap” between our West Coast manufacturing facility and our valued customers on the other side of the country, allowing us to bring our outstanding products and superior customer service directly to the end-users in the regions where they all work very hard to keep our communities and our country safe.”

Respected law enforcement equipment industry veteran Carl Schaapman Jr. has been named to direct the operations of this important expansion to U.S. Armor’s service and distribution capabilities and brings his professional expertise gleaned from over twenty-five years experience as a recognized leader in the body armor industry for the Southeastern market to the new Regional Center.

The Dixie Marketing Associates staff of five Field Representatives and their office support staff will become the Manufacturer’s Representatives for this Region and will be responsible for the development and support of an expanded Distributor and Dealer network to better serve U.S. Armor’s customers in this key market.

U.S. Armor has a significant presence with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where over 34,000 of their personnel representing Border Patrol Agents, Customs and Border Protection Officers, Federal Air Marshals and ICE Agents join the countless LEO’s and Public Safety professionals from other federal, state, county and municipal agencies and entities in enjoying the protection, quality, comfort and value that U.S. Armor’s Tailor-Made body armor provides.

Law Enforcement personnel interested in obtaining information regarding the U.S. Armor complete line of Concealable and Tactical ballistic, stab, EOD and Special Mission armor products should contact the Southeastern Regional Service Center at 770-461-5565. Dealers and Distributors interested in U.S Armor products should contact Dixie Marketing at 770-461-0900 or 800 560-7790, or on the web at www.dixiemarketing.com.

About U.S. Armor Corporation

U.S. Armor Corporation, “the Most Trusted Name in Armor,” has followed a single mission since its creation in 1986 – to produce the finest armor products available worldwide. U.S. Armor offers the Public Safety community a wide range of NIJ Certified, true Tailor-Made ballistic and stab-resistant armor in Concealable and Tactical models, along with state-of-the-art EOD and Special Mission personal protection equipment.

U.S. Armor craftsmen draw upon a rich history of over 35 years of solid body armor experience to manufacture personal armor products that satisfy five specific customer demands – Performance, Quality, Comfort, Innovation and Value. For more information visit www.usarmor.com, email georg@usarmor.com or call General Manager Georg L. Olsen at 800-443-9798.