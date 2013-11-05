U.S. Armor Featured on Ion Television’s show, “World’s Greatest”

Cerritos, Calif. - U.S. Armor was featured in Episode 188 of ‘World’s Greatest!...’. This episode was aired on Ion Television (October 2013). President & CEO, Stephen E. Armellino, speaks about U.S. Armor‘s concealable and tactical body armor for law enforcement officials, military personnel, and private security officers. U.S. Armor products can be tailor made and as every body type is different, customizable armor provides increased coverage and ensures personnel are comfortable in what they wear on a daily basis.

Watch the video here: U.S. Armor Featured on World’s Greatest (as seen on IonTV Network).

About ‘World’s Greatest!...”

“World’s Greatest!....” is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of some of the most amazing and unique companies, products, people, and travel destinations the world has to offer.

About U.S. Armor

U.S. Armor Corporation, founded in 1985, has risen rapidly to become a leader in the body armor industry. The dedicated team at U.S. Armor is fully committed to a single mission: producing the finest armor products available in the world today. For more than 20 years, we’ve gone to greater lengths than anyone else to craft vests of exceptional fit, comfort, and protection.