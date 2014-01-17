U.S. Armor: Leading the Way in Ballistic Femoral Artery and Groin Protection with Revolutionary New Product Debuting at This Year’s SHOT SHOW

Las Vegas, NV, -- U.S. Armor, a California corporation, is leading the way in ballistic femoral artery and groin protection for Law Enforcement and Department of Defense personnel with a revolutionary new product debuting at this year’s SHOT SHOW, *Ballistic Underwear*.

Recently signing a licensing agreement with Armour Wear, LLC the inventors of bulletproof underwear, U.S. Armor has now taken the body armor industry to the next level by introducing their design for *Ballistic Underwear*.

This revolutionary product now protects the law officer or military personnel from a fatal gunshot to the femoral artery; an area previously unprotected by other body armor items worn in the field.

Although an officer’s quality of life would go down dramatically after a gunshot wound to the groin region, an injury to the femoral region is a life-threatening situation. If an EMT or Doctor is not immediately present to treat a severe injury to the femoral artery, the life expectancy of the injured officer is extremely low. A high percentage of officers injured in this way would bleed to death before showing up at a nearby hospital. With the new Ballistic Underwear product, officers can now comfortably be protected in this vital area from fatal threats that they face every day.

The US military has been using a form of this underwear for a few years now; the item is called PUGs (Protective Under Garments). The PUGs were designed to combat IED threats the troops faced overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq. The PUGs were not designed to stop bullets but rather the fragmentation being sent out by exploding IEDs. Sand and debris would blast up from the ground during an IED explosion. *Armour Wear, LLC *advanced the concept of pelvic protection by designing a form of PUGs that defend against ballistic threats to the femoral and groin region. US Armor’s President Stephen Armellino has stated, “We believe this product will be a great advantage to all officers in the field offering protection in a critical area previously unprotected by body armor.” US Armor can be contacted for immediate orders for these protective underwear. You can also submit orders this week at Booth #20463 at the 2014 Shot Show.

