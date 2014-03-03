U.S. Armor Recognizes Outstanding Employees of the Quarter

U.S. Armor recently recognized two of its outstanding employees and names them the outstanding Employees of the Quarter for 3rd Quarter 2013. The Employee Recognition program was initiated as a reward system that recognizes employees for excellence in upholding the high standards of U.S Armor Corporation.

The two employees that were recognized for this quarter were Jesus Rodriguez and Jennifer Wright. Mr. Rodriguez was recognized as always dependable, flexible to the needs of the company and known by his peers and superiors as consistently going the extra mile to ensure timely production and delivery of our products, every time. Mrs. Wright was recognized for her exceptional efforts in supporting multiple departments simultaneously at U.S. Armor and for creating efficiency strategies both internal and external to the company that consistently improves processes and procedures. President Stephen E. Armellino made his presentation of these valued awards on February 10, 2014 along-side Jana Armellino (COO) and Consuelo Serrano (Production Supervisor).

U.S. Armor would like to congratulate Jesus Rodriguez and Jennifer Wright who have kept U.S. Armor The Most Trusted Name In Body Armor for over 27 years and who embody our company’s core values of quality, integrity and longevity.

