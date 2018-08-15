“Whistleblower” TV documentary to feature U.S. Armor Corporation

Episode: “The Case Against Second Chance” airing on CBS Friday night, 08-17-18 at 10:00 PM PST

U.S. Armor will be featured in the “Whistleblower” documentary TV show on CBS this Friday night at 10:00 PM Pacific Time, which will focus on the Zylon ballistic fabric story.

The episode is entitled “The Case Against Second Chance” and centers around “whistleblower” Dr. Aaron Westrick, a former Director of Research, and in charge of Composite Development and Training at Second Chance. The company disregarded all of his warnings about the material, which later resulted in at least two incidents where law enforcement officers were seriously injured by gunfire and at least one additional case where the injuries were fatal… an incredible story of corporate greed that recklessly endangered the lives of law enforcement officers all across the country and resulted in the largest recall of ballistic products in history.

Zylon was the “miracle” body armor fabric produced by the Toyobo Corporation that was first used exclusively by Second Chance Body Armor and later by many of the other major manufacturers… except U.S. Armor Corporation, because it didn’t always work like it was supposed to; its ballistic properties were inconsistent at best.

The production crew from CBS spent an entire day filming at U.S. Armor Corporation, in addition to a one-on-one interview with U.S. Armor’s President Stephen Armellino by Judge Alex Ferrer. U. S. Armor Corporation was the only major body armor manufacture in the United States that refused to produce any commercial body armor using the Zylon fabric… it would have been irresponsible.

After the initial failures, the National Institute of Justice completely prohibited its continued use in ballistic products and a recall of all Zylon vests began.

