Axis Communications launches body worn solution

Axis enters a new market, reimagining body worn with the world’s most flexible solution.

Axis Communications, has been recognized for decades as the industry leader in network video and today the company has announced its first body worn solution, designed for use by law enforcement and private security. The solution – including the robust camera, docking station and system controller – has been designed on an open system architecture, which will allow for integration with other video management systems (VMS) and evidence management systems (EMS) including those from Axis itself, making the solution the world’s most flexible, while also enhancing existing software investments.

“Our long history, and close relationships, with security professionals and law enforcement brought attention to the increasing demands of their work and the need for a new solution that offers an open architecture to allow maximum flexibility and integration with existing systems. With our focus on innovation and quality, this presented an exciting opportunity for us and a logical extension for our business. We took a thoughtful, holistic view into customer requirements for body worn solutions, everything from video capture in the field to presentation of evidence in the courtroom and made a plan to move forward,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Releasing the Axis body worn solution is the next step in innovating for a smarter, safer world. This solution has all of the components for private security (in many different applications), law enforcement, and first responders to be successful in the field and effectively capture any situation they may run into.”

The new Axis body worn solution features three main hardware components: the camera itself (AXIS W100 Body Worn Camera), the camera docking station (AXIS W700 Docking Station, 1-bay/AXIS W701 Docking Station, 8-bay) and the system controller (AXIS W800 System Controller). The camera captures video up to 1080p at 30fps and audio through dual microphones for noise suppression capabilities. Wide dynamic range technology is employed to guarantee image quality in even the most challenging light conditions, while Zipstream for body worn reduces the demands for storage. Battery power is designed to cover a ‘full shift’, with 12 hours of normal usage and the capability for charging in-car or from a power bank.

The docking station and the system controller are separate units. The system is easily scalable for large and cost-efficient body worn systems. The system controller provides a single integration and management point and allows for fast and reliable video offloading (100Mbit per camera). All data is encrypted both at rest and in transfer using AES256 and TLS. In addition, video data can be fully end-to-end encrypted with specific integrations.

The camera also features built-in:

GPS/GNSS receiver for location tracking

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.1

802.11b/g/n WiFi

6-axis gyro and accelerometer

The Axis body worn solution can be used with a third-party VMS and EMS, on-premise or in the cloud, allowing for integration with other video surveillance data. Additionally, the AXIS Body Worn Assistant mobile application allows users to review footage and add categories, descriptions and notes.

The Axis body worn solution will be available through Axis’ standard distribution channels in Q2 2020.